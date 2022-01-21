10 DC candidates the Eagles could target if Jonathan Gannon lands a head coaching job

Jonathan Gannon is set to be this year’s Nick Sirianni, as the Eagles defensive coordinator has become the hot name on the coaching circuit.

It was initially assumed that Gannon would get an interview and then return to the Eagles for more seasoning and experience, but he’s now interviewed for three vacancies – Denver, Houston, and Minnesota.

It seems that general managers for all three interviewing organizations believe Gannon’s struggles in Philadelphia were due to a lack of playmakers at key positions, and poor linebacker play.

If Gannon does land one of the coveted vacancies, we’ve ID’d 10 potential targets that could lead the Eagles defense in 2022.

1. Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson

Just 39-years-old, Wilson got his start as a scout for the Chicago Bears in 2006 and he’s been climbing the ranks since then. Before joining Sirianni’s staff, Wilson was the defensive passing game coordinator for the New York Jets and helped develop Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

2. Vic Fangio

A Scranton, Pennsylvania, Native, Fangio was just fired after a three-year run as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, compiling a 19-30 record.

A talented defensive coordinator, Fangio’s defenses are known for being aggressive ballhawk, and in 2021, Denver’s defense logged 12 interceptions.

3. LB Coach Nick Rallis

As the linebackers coach, Rallis is responsible for the play of Alex Singleton and T.J. Edwards, but Rallis is still under 30.

4. John Pagano Broncos LB coaach

Pagano has familiarity with Sirianni and he’s been the outside linebackers coach in Denver the past two seasons but has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders and the Chargers.

Pagano worked with Sirianni from 2013-16 in San Diego.

5. Dave Borgonzi Colts LB Coach

Borgonzi is familiar with Sirianni and has 14 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons in the NFL with the Colts (2018-19), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17), and Dallas Cowboys (2011-13).

Over the last two seasons, Borgonzi has helped develop Darius Leonard into one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL.

In 2019, the Colts defense finished seventh in the league against the run after allowing 97.9 yards per game. It marked the first time that the Colts, who ranked eighth in rush defense in 2018, finished the year ranked in the top-10 in run defense in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77. The Indianapolis defense also ranked in the top-10 in interceptions (15, seventh) and takeaways (23, tied-10th).

6. Kris Richard -- Saints DB coach/ former Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator

Richard took a break from coaching last season and prior to that, he was the defensive backs coach in Dallas. Now an assistant with the Saints, Richard spent eight years with the Seahawks, the final three as defensive coordinator 2015-17, where his defenses ranked second, fifth, and 11th.

7. Gus Bradley Raiders DC

Bradley has familiarity running both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense and is a couple of years removed from having the Chargers defense ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense. Bradley loves to pressure off the edge and the former NFL head coach could bring a different energy to Philly.

8. Eric Washington -- Bills defensive line coach

Washington had previous stints as the Carolina Panthers and defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.

Carolina ranked second in sacks and fifth in quarterback hits under Washington after he took over for Sean McDermott.

9. Seth Joyner -- Former Eagles MLB

The fan vote for this job, Joyner brings a wealth of knowledge about playing the linebacker position.

Joyner totaled 875 total tackles, 37 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns during 120 regular-season games in an Eagles jersey.

And he’s often bragged about turning Philadelphia linebackers into stars if he had six months.

10.Teryl Austin -- Steelers assistant

One of Mike Tomlin’s trusted assistants, Austin has previously held a position with the Bengals and with the Lions and has a connection with Darius Slay.

