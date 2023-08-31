10 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 10

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 10 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No one currently wears the No. 10, as it has been retired for quarterback Fran Tarkenton.

With 10 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 10 in a regular season game with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

QB King Hill: 1968

QB Fran Tarkenton: 1961-1978

