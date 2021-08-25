10 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

We are getting to the home stretch, as we are officially 10 days away from Penn State football!

Yesterday, we spent some time talking about the latest number 11 to get drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in Micah Parsons.

Today, we will learn a little more about a four-star quarterback coming in for the 2022 class in Drew Allar. This is a fitting player to discuss since he leads Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class.

As a recruit, Allar was the number 6 ranked quarterback in the nation with several offers across the NCAA. He was invited to the Elite 11, where multiple coveted high school quarterbacks get to showcase their skills in front of college coaches and scouts. Allar is hoping to be handed the keys to the realm once current quarterback Sean Clifford departs for the NFL Draft, which is likely to be after this season.

At the Elite 11 showcase, Allar showed some nice footwork along with solid vision down the field. In this video, Allar shows off his arm strength along with some impressive throws on the run.

He has already started to make some nice plays this season. In a game from this past week, Allar shows off his mobility and makes a nice red zone throw on the run while going down, which resulted in a touchdown.

One analyst has high hopes for Allar, comparing him to current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In a scouting report, he describes Allar as a multi-skilled player with a strong arm and good velocity on his passes.

Not only should Drew Allar’s game make you excited for the college football season, but it should also get you excited for the future of Penn State football. 10 days away! September 4th is almost here!

