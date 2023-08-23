With 10 days before the 2023 season, here are Ohio State's 10 best individual performances vs. Indiana

Ohio State has a significant streak to uphold against Indiana.

Having won 78 of 95 meetings against the Hoosiers since their first meeting in 1901, the Buckeyes have not lost a game against Indiana since 1988, and have a 27-game win streak since tying the Hoosiers in 1990.

Ohio State will have the chance to continue that win streak in 10 days when the Buckeyes open the 2023 season on the road against Indiana Sept. 2. Ohio State will kick off against the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on CBS.

Here's a look at 10 of the best Ohio State performances in its 27-game win streak against Indiana.

1993: Ohio State DE Jayson Gwinn

Jayson Gwinn

Jayson Gwinn's performance in Ohio State's 23-17 win against Indiana on Nov. 13, 1993 put him in the Buckeyes' record books.

The redshirt freshman defensive end became the second player in Ohio State history to record five tackles-for-loss in a single game, joining Judah Herman, who did it against Iowa in 1991. Chase Young, Ryan Shazier, John Simon and Andy Katzenmoyer later matched Gwinn's record.

Along with Gwinn's five tackles for loss against Indiana, he had two sacks, nine tackles, a caused fumble and a pass break-up.

1998: Ohio State WR David Boston

Ohio State\'s David Boston pushes away Indiana punter Drew Hagen during Boston\'s 70-yard return for a touchdown during the top-ranked Buckeyes\' 38-7 rout of Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Staff photo by Chris Howell.

David Boston set the tone in Ohio State's 38-7 win on the road against Indiana on Oct. 31, 1998.

After Ohio State recorded only three yards on six plays on the first offensive drive of the game, Boston woke the Buckeyes up on special teams in the middle of the first quarter, returning a 40-yard punt 70 yards for the first score of the game.

Boston's impact was felt later in the passing game, taking in a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Germaine in the third quarter and a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Boston finished with 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. He also had three punt returns for 72 yards.

2003: Ohio State RB Lydell Ross

Ohio States Lydell Ross cut through the Indiana defense for 124 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Staff photo by David Snodgress

Lydell Ross proved to be at the center of Ohio State's offensive game plan in the Buckeyes' 35-6 road win against Indiana on Oct. 25, 2003.

The third-year Ohio State running back scored three of the Buckeyes' five touchdowns against the Hoosiers, recording 167 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per touch. Ross also brought in three catches for 33 yards.

Ross' 167-yard performance was one of six 100-yard performances in his four-year Ohio State career. It was also Ross' only game with more than two touchdowns.

2010: QB Terrelle Pryor

Ohio State's Terrelle Pryor throws a pass against Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

While Terrelle Pryor was known primarily for his dual-threat ability, all the Ohio State quarterback had to use was his arm in the Buckeyes' 38-10 win against Indiana on Oct. 9, 2010.

Pryor completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 334 passing yards — the only 300-yard passing game of his college career — with three passing touchdowns to DeVier Posey, Brandon Saine and Dane Sanzenbacher.

Pryor's three-touchdown performance was one of four from the 2010 season, throwing three touchdowns or more against Marshall, Eastern Michigan and Purdue.

2013: LB Ryan Shazier

Like Gwinn before him, Ryan Shazier entered Ohio State football's record book with his 2013 performance against Indiana.

In the Buckeyes' home 42-14 win against the Hoosiers on Nov. 23, 2013, Shazier became one of 16 Buckeyes to record at least 20 tackles in a game. He was Ohio State's first 20-tackle performer since A.J. Hawk in 2004.

Most of Shazier's work was by himself, tying an Ohio State record with 16 solo tackles, which he shares with Tom Cosineau, who had 16 solo tackles against SMU in 1978. Shazier also had five tackles for loss against the Hoosiers, tying a record set by Simon, Katzenmoyer, Gwinn and Herman, and later Young.

Shazier also had a sack, a forced fumble and a pass break-up in the win.

2014: WR Jalin Marshall

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jalin Marshall (17) hauls in a one-handed touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Saturday afternoon, November 22, 2014. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 42 - 27. (The Columbus Dispatch / Eamon Queeney)

Jalin Marshall's only multi-touchdown game of his Ohio State career came against Indiana in 2014.

In the Buckeyes' 42-27 win against the Hoosiers on Nov. 22, 2014, Marshall proved to be quarterback J.T. Barrett's main scoring target, catching three touchdown passes in five receptions, each of which came in the fourth quarter. Marshall finished the game with 95 receiving yards, while also adding two punt returns for 56 yards.

Marshall's 95 receiving yards was tied for the second-best performance of his career behind his 110-yard performance against Indiana in 2015.

2015: RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott (15) dives into the end zone for a 55 yard for a touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ezekiel Elliott had his best statistical game of his three-year Ohio State career against Indiana.

In the Buckeyes' 34-27 win against the Hoosiers on Oct. 3, 2015, Elliott recorded 274 rushing yards on 23 carries, scoring three of Ohio State's four touchdowns. Each of Elliott's touchdowns came in the second half, including a 65-yard third-quarter score that gave Ohio State a lead it wouldn't lose

While it was Elliott's fourth 200-yard performance in his Ohio State career, his performance against the Hoosiers tied him for what is now the third-best rushing performance in Buckeye history with Keith Byars, who had 274 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Illinois in 1984.

2017: QB J.T. Barrett

Jeremy Hogan | Herald-Times Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the Indiana Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

J.T. Barrett did a little bit of everything in Ohio State's 49-21 win against Indiana on Aug. 31, 2017.

The Ohio State quarterback kicked off his 2017 season with a four-touchdown performance — three passing and one rushing — completing 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 304 passing yards while adding 61 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Barrett's 304-yard performance was one of eight 300-yard games he had in his Ohio State career. It was also one of 24 games where Barrett scored both a passing and a rushing touchdown.

2017: RB J.K. Dobbins

Aug 31, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) stiff arms Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tony Fields (19) in the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Barrett was not the only Ohio State player to have a memorable day against Indiana to begin the 2017 season.

In his first collegiate game, running back J.K. Dobbins recorded 181 rushing yards on 29 carries, breaking Maurice Clarett's record for the most rushing yards in a game by an Ohio State freshman. Dobbins' 181 rushing yards was one of six 100-yard games he had as a freshman.

Dobbins also had two catches for 24 yards against the Hoosiers.

2018: QB Dwayne Haskins

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) walks on the field before the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

One of Dwayne Haskins' two six-touchdown games in an Ohio State uniform came against Indiana.

In the Buckeyes' 49-26 home win against the Hoosiers on Oct. 6, 2018, Haskins completed 33 of his 44 pass attempts for 455 yards, six touchdowns to four different receivers — Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor — and two interceptions.

Haskins is one of five Ohio State quarterbacks to have thrown for six touchdowns in a game: C.J. Stroud (twice), Justin Fields, Barrett (twice) and Kenny Guiton.

