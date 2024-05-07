10-day Myrtle Beach Bike Rally kicks off on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One sure sign that spring has arrived on the Grand Strand is the annual Myrtle Beach Bike Rally, which kicks off Friday and continues through May 19.

Thousands of bikers are expected to roll into the Grand Strand for this year’s event, which is in its 85th year and features all sorts of activities and vendors who cater to visiting bikers.

“Everyone is invited to come rock with us and come Ride with us along over 50 miles of the beautiful coast filled with plenty of Rally activities,” said Spider Webb, the chairperson of the rally’s promotions committee. “The entire Rally area from Murrells Inlet up to Little River will have lots of entertainment with bands, attractions, great food and of course awesome Beaches for everyone to enjoy.”

Those involved with the rally are also stressing safety for the bikers.

“Please watch out for our family on 2 wheels,” said Bill Barber, the special events coordinator for the SBB bar in Murrells Inlet, a popular gathering spot for bikers. “Motorcycles are required by law to have their headlights on at all times. Pay attention to those headlights.

“Most Motorcycles are loud, so you should be able to hear them even if you can’t see them. Give them the right of way if at all possible. Also please drive the speed limit and avoid unnecessary lane changes. Just remember that a fender bender for a Car is just that, a fender bender. For a Motorcycle, it can result in death.”

More information is available on the rally’s Facebook page, and there’s also a Facebook Group page with more than 26,000 members and a website, which are loaded with information to help bikers prepare for the rally and their visit to the Grand Strand.

“Our FaceBook Group Page is the landing place for the Rally where Bikers can get the latest news about the Spring and Fall Myrtle Beach Bike Rally, plus get solid information about what’s going on, who’s performing where and much more info from all the cool Biker Friendly places we have here in the Greater Myrtle Beach Bike Rally area,” organizers said.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

