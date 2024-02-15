10 crazy stats on Riviera’s famed 10th hole, the subtle changes to a gem of a green and what it means

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Riviera’s par-4 10th hole is arguably one of the coolest holes in golf let alone the best short par-4 on the PGA Tour.

At just 315 yards, the hole will tempt the majority of the field at the Genesis Invitational to try to drive the green. But here’s the stat of the week: Only 62.45 percent of competitors hit the 10th green in regulation from inside 75 yards in the last 10 seasons, the toughest green to hit in regulation from within this distance on the PGA Tour (min 350 attempts). Who said these guys are good?

Since last year’s tournament the green has undergone some subtle revisions that were meant to increase the pinnable area and there may be a new hole location or two this week.

Nevertheless, it’s a hole that will reward and frustrate, penalize and inspire many golfers this week.

Tom Kite who won here in 1993 had this to say about George C. Thomas Jr.’s handiwork: “It is pure genius. Everyone tries to design a hole like that now, and they come up short. I’ve tried to, but I haven’t come close.”

Kirk Triplett added: “A short par 4 is a chance for an architect to show his creativity, and I don’t think you could get a better example. It’s all about the angle of your second shot. It’s that oblong green. I think these guys now get in more trouble because they are always trying to drive the green. When you’re out of position, it becomes a very difficult par hole.”

Here are some more stats on the hole based on Shotlink data provided by the PGA Tour.

From inside 75 yards at No. 10, these guys are meh

Toughest Greens to Hit Inside 75 Yards Last 10 PGA Tour Seasons (Min 350 attempts)

Course Hole Percentage Riviera Country Club 10 62.45% Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) 5 70.56% TPC River Highlands 2 71.14% TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) 5 73.93% Colonial Country Club 2 74.67%

Since 2013, there have been 3,782 attempts from inside 75 yards on the par-4 10th hole. Of these attempts, just 62.45 percent of players hit the green in regulation (2,362 of 3,782). Last season the average Tour player from inside 75 yards hit the green 87.89 percent of the time from this distance.

Go for the green at No. 10

Relative to Par Breakdown for Players Going for the 10th Green at Riviera

Year # of Players GFG GFG RTP Total RTP 2023 333 -58 -31 2022 335 -51 -52 2021 297 -57 -43 2020 299 -63 -45 2019 343 -104 -102 2018 317 -16 +24

No. 10 risk/reward stats

Scoring Percentages

10th Hole Riviera CC Since 2003

Location Birdie or Better Par Bogey or Worse Green 70% 27% 3% Left Fairway 35% 56% 9% Left Rough 23% 61% 15% Right Fairway 29% 56% 15% Right Rough 14% 56% 30%

Where to score at No. 10

Scoring PCT by Hole Location 10th Hole Riviera CC Since 2012

Location Birdie/Better Bogey/Worse Attempts Center 26.30% 17.10% 1,626 Front 39.10% 10.50% 885 Right 21.50% 21.30% 2,498

10 fun facts about No. 10

Did you know about No. 10?

It’s the second toughest par 4 under 350 yards on Tour since the start of 2013-14 season (3.93)

The 10th hole at Riviera Country Club has played under par in the last five consecutive seasons

Field combined score to par on the par-4 10th hole in the last six seasons is 249 under

12 players are 8 under or better on this hole since 2010

84.73 percent of the field went for the green and were a combined 58 under, the highest GFG percentage on this hole in the ShotLink era (2003). Players who laid up off the tee on 10 were 27 under in 2023.

Since 2003, there have been 8,783 tee shots on the 10th hole. 61.2 percent of players go for this green off the tee (5,376) and a combined 955 under. When laying up, players are 157 over in the ShotLink era

Matt Kuchar has hit the green four times off the tee, the most times a player has hit the green off the tee on the par-4 10th hole in the ShotLink Era

C.T. Pan has played the 10th hole 16 times without a bogey, tied for the most rounds played on the 10th hole at Riviera CC without a bogey or worse since 2010

Since 2012, players only manage to salvage par 52.9 percent of the time when the hole location is on the back-right side of the green

Since 2003, 177 tee shots hit the green and 124 made birdie or better (70 percent). Keeping your tee shot left on the 10th hole is key. Historically, 1 out of every 3 players to hit their tee shot in the right rough come away with bogey or worse (30 percent).

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek