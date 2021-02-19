10 crazy stats to remember Carson Wentz by originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Even though 2020 was a miserable season, Carson Wentz left quite a mark on the Eagles' record book in his five years here.

As the Wentz Era in Philly comes to an end, let's look back at the statistical legacy he leaves behind.

Here are 10 stats to remember Carson Wentz by:

1. Among quarterbacks in their first 68 career games, Wentz ranks 12th in NFL history with 16,811 passing yards and ninth with 113 touchdown passes.

2. Wentz, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are the only quarterbacks in NFL history with three straight seasons of at least 20 TD passes and seven or fewer interceptions. Wentz was the first to do it, from 2017 through 2019. Brees and Rodgers each recorded their third such season this past year. Only Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson have had two such consecutive seasons. And only Rodgers (7) and Brees (4) have had more total seasons with 20 and 7 than Wentz.

3. Wentz has had a passer rating of 85 or higher in 41 of his 68 career starts. Only Dak Prescott (48), Wilson (48) and Dan Marino (44) had more games with a rating of 85 in their first 68 career starts.

4. Wentz owns three of the four-best QB seasons in Eagles history with 102.2 passer rating in 2018, a 101.9 mark in 2017 and a 93.1 mark in 2019. Donovan McNabb holds the franchise record with a 104.7 mark in the 2004 Super Bowl season with T.O. Wentz’s 2020 passer rating of 72.8 ranks 27th among 28 Eagles QBs to throw 400 passes in a season, ahead of only Ron Jaworski’s 70.2 from 1985.

5. Even with a 72.8 passer rating last year, Wentz still has the 7th-highest passer rating in NFL history by a quarterback in his first five seasons (minimum of 1,500 attempts) at 89.2. He trails only Wilson, Prescott, Marino, Jared Goff and Matt Ryan.

6. And despite leading the NFL with 14 interceptions last year, Wentz still has the 4th-best INT ratio in NFL history by a quarterback in his first five seasons with one INT every 50 attempts. He trails only Prescott, Derek Carr and Wilson. He’s also 6th in completion percentage after five seasons.

7. Wentz is one of only 12 quarterbacks in history with a passer rating of 100 or more in consecutive seasons. He’s the only one of those 12 to ever have an ensuing season with a rating under 85 at any point the rest of his career (minimum 10 starts).

8. Wentz is one of only five quarterbacks in NFL history to have a passer rating of at least 90 in three of his first four NFL seasons. All five are active. The others are Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Only Wentz, Mahomes and Jared Goff have had a rating of at least 100 in two of their first three seasons.

9. Even though he was only here for five seasons, Wentz leaves Philadelphia 4th in franchise history with 113 touchdown passes, fourth with 16,811 passing yards and fourth with 35 wins. He trails Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski and Randall Cunningham in all three categories. Interesting that Wentz is fourth in Eagles history in TD passes but 11th in interceptions. Wentz’s 89.2 passer rating is 2nd-highest in franchise history (minimum 1,000 attempts), behind Nick Foles’ 93.2 mark.

10. Wentz’s first completion as an Eagle was a 14-yarder to Zach Ertz against the Browns on opening day 2016. His last was a 41-yarder to Dallas Goedert in Green Bay in December. His first TD pass as an Eagle was a 19-yarder to Jordan Matthews against Cleveland. His last was a 33-yarder to Richard Rodgers in the final seconds of the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks in November. He completed 328 passes to Ertz, more than twice as many as anybody else. Nelson Agholor is next on the list with 156, followed by Alshon Jeffery (144), Dallas Goedert (116), Matthews (95), Greg Ward (70), Darren Sproles (68), Miles Sanders (67) and Trey Burton (56). He threw touchdowns to 28 different receivers, led by Ertz (24), Jeffery (17), Agholor and Goedert (12) and Matthews and Burton (5). There were eight players who caught exactly one pass from Wentz: Shelton Gibson, Kamar Aiken, DeAndre Carter, Robert Davis, Terrell Watson, Jason Croom, Adrian Killins and … Jalen Hurts.

