10 crazy stats from Rams’ 20-17 win vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

After dominating the Cardinals in the wild-card round and holding off the Buccaneers’ miraculous comeback attempt in the second round, the Rams had to mount an improbable comeback of their own to beat the 49ers on Sunday night in the NFC title game. They got the job done and beat San Francisco 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl, but it wasn’t easy.

Take a look at these 10 stats, which not only put their come-from-behind victory into perspective, but also highlight some crazy numbers from the win.

Rams were 1-23 under McVay when trailing by 10+ in second half

The Rams haven’t been known for their comebacks under Sean McVay, but more so for their ability to hold second-half leads. On Sunday, they mounted a fantastic fourth-quarter comeback, erasing the 49ers’ 17-7 lead by scoring 13 unanswered points.

This was just the second time McVay’s team has come back from a deficit of at least 10 points in the second half. Previously, the Rams had been 1-23 in such games since 2017.

The Rams are 1-23 when trailing by double digits in the 2nd half under Sean McVay. The only win? The 2018 NFC Championship vs the Saints. pic.twitter.com/vPFcFtNknh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

49ers didn’t gain a single yard in final 12 minutes

The Rams outgained the 49ers 111 yards to just 38 in the fourth quarter, also outscoring them 13-0 in the last 15 minutes. It was a dominant finish to the game from the Rams’ defense, and the best way to their performance into perspective is by looking at this stat.

The 49ers’ last play that gained positive yardage came with 12:02 left in the game, a 9-yard run by Elijah Mitchell. After that, they ran eight more plays on offense, none of which gained a single yard.

1-yard loss

Run for no gain

Incompletion

Incompletion

Incompletion

Incompletion

Completion for 3-yard loss

Interception

Elijah Mitchell’s 9 yard run with 12:02 remaining in the 4th quarter was the last play of the game ran by the 49ers offense that netted positive yardage — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 31, 2022

Kupp is up to 170 catches, 2,333 yards and 20 TDs this season

Cooper Kupp is the first player in NFL history with at least 2,000 yards receiving in a season, including the playoffs. He hit 2,000 yards in the Rams’ win over the Cardinals in the wild-card round, but has continued to add to that total with two outstanding performances against the Buccaneers and 49ers.

With his 11 catches, 142 yards and two touchdowns, he’s brought his season numbers up to 170 catches, 2,333 yards and 20 touchdowns – which are stats a wide receiver would like to put up in a two-season stretch.

Cooper Kupp in 20 games played this season:

– 170 catches

– 2,333 receiving yards

– 20 receiving TD. Just an unbelievably incredible run to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lkBRp2UJQD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

Stafford was pressured more frequently Sunday than in any game this season

The 49ers found ways to pressure Matthew Stafford, but it didn’t necessarily affect the quarterback much. He still finished with 337 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 96.2 despite being pressured on 38.3% of his dropbacks – the highest pressure rate he’s faced this season.

When he wasn’t pressured, he completed 24 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, which means he was 7-for-16 for 83 yards when under pressure. Not the best numbers, but this is about the Rams allowing their highest pressure rate of the season – and Stafford still succeeding in spite of it.

Matthew Stafford was pressured on a season-high 38.3% of dropbacks, despite the 49ers blitzing only 6 times (13%). When Stafford was not pressured, he took advantage: 🔹 24/29, 254 yards, 2 TD

🔹 +20.0 pass EPA

🔹 +14.5% CPOE (season-high)#SFvsLAR | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/aa6Xhd6FiP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 31, 2022

Stafford had lost 26 straight when trailing by 10+ points entering 4th quarter

Stafford is the comeback king and the NFL leader in game-winning drives since 2009, but even he’s struggled to erase 10-point deficits in the fourth quarter. That’s what he and the Rams faced when they were trailing 17-7.

Prior to Sunday night, Stafford had lost 26 games in a row when trailing by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter. That just shows what the Rams were up against in the NFC Championship Game.

Matthew Stafford had lost 26 straight starts (includes playoffs) when trailing by 10+ points entering the 4th, including 0-4 this season. The Rams had been 0-14 under Sean McVay (includes playoffs) when trailing by 10+ points entering the 4th quarter, including 0-4 this season. pic.twitter.com/Ih6QNtl8ON — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

Garoppolo is only QB to blow 10-point lead in fourth quarter in last 3 years

The 49ers found themselves in a great spot to potentially beat the Rams, leading 17-7 in the fourth quarter. But Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco couldn’t get the job done, blowing a comfortable cushion.

In the last three postseasons, teams that held a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter are now 19-2, with those two losses both being by the 49ers.

Over the last 3 postseasons, teams with 10-point lead entering the 4th quarter are 19-2. Jimmy G lost both games. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 31, 2022

First time Rams have had multiple receivers with 100+ yards in a playoff game since 2004

Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. both went over 100 yards receiving on Sunday, with Kupp racking up 142 yards and Beckham posting 113 in the win. It’s the first time this season that the Rams had two players with 100 yards receiving.

More impressively, they’re the Rams’ first tandem with 100-plus receiving yards each since Torry Holt and Kevin Curtis did it in the 2004 wild-card round. The 49ers had no answer for Kupp or Beckham, which is exactly why the Rams brought in Odell this season.

This is the 1st time this season the Rams have had 2 players with 100 Rec Yds. The last time the Rams did it in the playoffs? The 2004 Wild Card (Torry Holt and Kevin Curtis). pic.twitter.com/Fci9Gtc2fp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

Rams had 18.4% chance to win in third quarter

With the clock winding down in the third quarter, it looked like the Rams would have very little chance to win, down 17-7. The win probability chart didn’t give them much of a shot, either.

According to ESPN, the Rams had an 18.4% chance to win with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. Their odds improved from that point forward, but even with 10:42 left in the game after Kyle Juszczyk was stopped on third-and-2, the Rams only had a 25.4% chance of winning.

When Jauan Jennings was dropped for a 3-yard loss with 1:42 left, the Rams’ odds increased to 91.4%.

Rams are first team ever to erase 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in conference title game

Not to keep beating the drum of unlikely comebacks, but what the Rams did on Sunday night really was remarkable. In the history of conference championship games, no team had ever come back from a double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter to win the game and advance to the Super Bowl.

The Rams are the first team ever to accomplish this. Previously, teams were 0-70 when facing a deficit of 10 or more points entering the fourth quarter.

In playoff history, regardless of round, teams that trailed by at least 10 points entering the fourth quarter were 9-302. The Rams just made it 10-302.

The @RamsNFL are the first team ever to trail by double digits entering the 4th quarter with a Super Bowl berth on the line and come back to win the game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) January 31, 2022

Garoppolo only completed 2 passes when pressured by the Rams

Garoppolo was terrible under pressure Sunday. He completed just 2 of 10 passes for 33 yards and an interception when pressured by the Rams, panicking when the pass rush began to collapse the pocket.

The Rams didn’t sack him a single time, but clearly the pressure they generated was enough to rattle the 49ers quarterback. It was one of the biggest reasons the Rams beat San Francisco on Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 2-of-10 for 33 yards and an interception when pressured in the NFC Championship Game. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 31, 2022

