10 crazy numbers to know from Pacers big Game 4 win over the Knicks in NBA playoffs

The Indiana Pacers evened up their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks 2-2 on Sunday with a dominating 121-89 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It was an impressive victory on several levels. Here are 10 eye-popping stats to know from Indiana's win.

According to ESPN, Indiana's 28-point halftime lead was the largest in franchise postseason history. The Pacers won their 10th straight home game, which is the fourth-longest streak in the NBA this season. Indiana shot 56.8% from the floor. That number ranks third in all-time field goal performances for the Pacers in a playoff game. The 32-point win over the Knicks ranks third in franchise playoff history for a single-game win total. The Pacers went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. New York on the other hand was 22 for 31. The 32-point win shattered the largest margin of victory for Indiana against New York in their storied playoff history. The previous high was a 23-point win in Game 3 of a first-round series in 1993. It is tied for the fifth-worst loss for the Knicks in franchise postseason history. The worst came in 1991 in a 41-point defeat to the Chicago Bulls. In the last two games (both wins for the Pacers), Aaron Nesmith held Jalen Brunson to 9 for 27 from the floor as the primary defender. Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo were a combined 9 of 30 from the floor and 2 of 11 from 3-point range. In just 21 minutes of action, T.J. McConnell put up 15 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers win big over Knicks in Game 4. 10 wild numbers to know.