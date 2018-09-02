10 crazy facts and figures about Eagles' 53-man roster

At 21 years old, Jordan Mailata is the youngest. He was born on March 31, 1997, two days after Josh Sweat.

Jason Peters is the oldest. He turns 37 in January, which makes him about 17 months older than Darren Sproles.

Jordan Mailata is also the tallest at 6-8 and heaviest at 346 pounds.

Sproles is the shortest at 5-6, and Jake Elliott is the lighest at 167 pounds.

It's always fun breaking down the 53-man roster once the Eagles finalize it. Here are 10 facts and figures from the Eagles' initial 53-man roster of 2018:

1. There are 14 guys on the 53-man roster who weren't with the Eagles last year, which is a 26 percent turnover from a Super Bowl champion. That group includes:

• Five draft picks

• Four veteran free agents

• Three rookie street free agents

• Two players acquired via trade

• Not represented in that group are new acquisition Deiondre' Hall and Nigel Bradham, who don't count against the 53 this week because they're suspended, and Paul Worrilow, who is on Injured Reserve.

2. More than half the roster - 30 of 53 players - has been here for two or fewer years, and 42 of the 53 arrived since Howie Roseman was restored to power in conjunction with Chip Kelly being fired after the 2015 season.

3. Only five players remain from Andy Reid's head coaching tenure:

• Jason Peters, acquired in a trade with the Bills in 2009

• Brandon Graham, a first-round draft pick in 2010

• Jason Kelce, a sixth-round pick in 2011

• Fletcher Cox, a first-round pick in 2012

• Nick Foles, third-round pick in 2012

4. There are six players left who originally joined the Eagles during the Kelly regime from 2013 through 2015:

• 2013 draft picks Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz

• 2014 acquisitions Malcolm Jenkins and Darren Sproles

• 2015 draft picks Nelson Agholor and Jordan Hicks.

Story Continues

5. There are 25 players on the roster originally drafted by the Eagles (including Foles). That group of 25 includes:

• 2010 - one pick

• 2011 - one pick

• 2012 - two picks

• 2013 - two picks

• 2015 - two picks

• 2016 - six picks

• 2017 - six picks

• 2018 - five picks

That group includes six first-round picks, three second-round picks, four 3's, three 4's, four 5's, two 6's and three 7's.

6. The Eagles have drafted 21 players over the last three years and 17 of them are still with the team. The only ones no longer here:

• 2016 sixth-round pick Blake Countess

• 2016 seventh-round pick Alex McCalister

• 2017 fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey

• 2017 sixth-round pick Elijah Qualls

So 13 of the 14 players the Eagles have drafted the last three years in the first five rounds are still on the roster.

7. A remarkable 12 players on the 53 - 23 percent - were never drafted. This group includes five players who began their careers as undrafted rookies with the Eagles (Destiny Vaeao, Corey Clement, Cameron Johnston, Tre Sullivan and Bruce Hector) and seven others who began as undrafted rookies elsewhere (Jason Peters, Michael Bennett, Rodney McLeod, LaRoy Reynolds, DeAndre Carter, Rick Lovato and Josh Perkins).

8. Including everyone on the 53-man roster, the Eagles have:

• 10 first-round picks

• Six 2nd-round picks

• Seven 3rd-round picks

• Four fourth-round picks

• Seven fifth-round picks

• Four sixth-round picks

• Three seventh-round picks

• 12 undrafted players

That means virtually half the roster - 26 of 53 guys - was taken in the fifth round or later or undrafted.

9. A full 40 percent of the roster has never started an NFL game. That's 21 of the 53. Four guys have played 150 or more games: Jason Peters (176), Darren Sproles (171), Corey Graham (171) and Haloti Ngata (167). Five non-rookies have played in 10 or fewer games: Nate Sudfeld (1), Sidney Jones (1), Shelton Gibson (5), Josh Perkins (8) and Nate Gerry (10).

10. The roster as it stood on Sunday morning included:

• Three quarterbacks

• Four running backs

• Six wide receivers

• Four tight ends

• 10 offensive linemen

• Five defensive ends

• Four defensive tackles

• Five linebackers

• Five cornerbacks

• Four safeties

• Three specialists





More on the Eagles