The sports world has come to a temporary halt and that means no new sporting events are taking place.

But NBC Sports Chicago is airing classic Bulls games (#BullsRewind), specifically the 1996 NBA Playoff Run, Michael Jordan's first title after un-retiring.

It's making us fall in love with Jordan and his greatness all over again. We get to re-live his dominance on a nightly basis/

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And if there is anything Michael Jordan did better than anyone, it's put up big numbers and re-write record books.

So I dug up ten of my favorite Michael Jordan stats. Check them out.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

The 10 craziest Michael Jordan stats we could find originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago