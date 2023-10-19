10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Next week's Coronation Street will see Ed's gambling habit have unexpected consequences for Michael, while Lauren continues to blackmail Daisy and Ryan over their affair.

Meanwhile, Aadi struggles to keep Courtney happy.

Here's a look at 10 big moments hitting screens.

1. Ed gambles Michael's money

ITV

With Michael having rejected the £1,000 that Ed secured for him, Ed gives into temptation and bets the money on a horse.

When the horse wins the race, Ed is delighted and tries to hide his gambling secret from Dee-Dee and Joel by placing the cash in a bag in the hallway.

Meanwhile, Michael is determined to get his job back and grabs the bag with Ed's winnings. He's stopped in his tracks by the arrival of DS Swain, who wants to interview him about Stephen's stolen cash.

2. Michael is grilled by the police

ITV

Michael answers DS Swain's questions but is shocked when he opens his bag and discovers Ed's winnings.

DS Swain is quick to note the large amount of money and demands answers.

Michael is led to the police station under suspicion of working with Stephen in order to defraud Underworld. Ed is horrified to realise his gambling has placed Michael in trouble.

3. Ronnie confronts Ed

ITV

Ed gets riled up when Ronnie begins to pick apart Ed's fake story about a mate who lent him the money. Suspecting that Ed has been gambling for some time, Ronnie demands to know the truth.

Ed is forced to admit he won the cash in a bet but insists that it was a one-off and he won't gamble again.

Dee-Dee fills Joel in on Ed's history of gambling problems and assures him that it's all in the past but Joel remains uneasy.

4. Ronnie gets a new investor

ITV

Ed and Ronnie attend a meeting with a potential investor in the Bistro. Ronnie's sales pitch goes down a storm, and he manages to secure the investor's backing.

Ronnie celebrates the successful meeting with a round of champagne. Will the change in fortunes keep Ed away from his gambling demons?

5. Daisy has had enough of Lauren's blackmail

ITV

Lauren answers her phone and promises the caller that she's got the money they want, and she'll deliver it later.

Later, Lauren tells Ryan that she's going through a rough time and desperately needs the money from him.

Fed up with Lauren's scheme, Daisy puts Lauren in her place and makes it clear that she won't be getting another penny from her or Ryan.

6. Daisy and Ryan battle their feelings for each other

ITV

Daisy is annoyed when she notices a customer in the Bistro staring at Ryan's scars but is impressed when Ryan handles the situation calmly and explains his attack to the customer.

Daisy praises Ryan for how well he has been coping with his attack and he reveals that he couldn't have done it without her support. Sparks fly between the pair.

Later, Ryan confides to Debbie that he's in love with Daisy and he believes it's mutual, but Debbie warns him against pursuing things further.

7. Daisy shoots down Daniel's plan for their future

ITV

Daniel tells Daisy about his plans to take Bertie to Sinead's grave on the fourth anniversary of her death, and Daisy offers her support.

However, when Daniel suggests that he sell his mum's house in order to buy Elaine's flat for them to move into, Daisy is hesitant. Daniel is disappointed when Daisy tells him that they should wait until she's found a proper job before making any big decisions about moving.

8. Asha tries to lift Aadi's spirits

ITV

Aadi apologises to Asha for their recent row, but it's clear to Asha that Aadi is struggling, and she suggests they meet up at Speed Daal.

Aadi admits that he's feeling low as Courtney is unhappy at the precinct flat and wishes he could make things better for her. Asha offers to help redecorate the flat for Courtney.

9. Courtney bails on Aadi's plan

ITV

Aadi plans a trip to the Freshco recruitment day and tries to convince Courtney to accompany him. He suggests that with two sets of wages, they could afford somewhere nicer to live.

Courtney agrees to attend but as they get ready to leave, Courtney tells Aadi that she's feeling under the weather, and he'll have to go alone.

10. Sam and Hope have a fresh start

ITV

Nick and Leanne are surprised when Sam insists that they should throw a Halloween party and that it's what his mum would've wanted. He also reveals that he'd like to invite Hope to attend.

At the café, Sam tells Hope that he wants to put Hope's poor behaviour behind them and move on. Sam is thrilled when Hope agrees to attend the party.



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.



