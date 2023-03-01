10 cornerbacks for Rams to watch at NFL combine

As the offseason progresses, the more likely it seems that the Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey. If they do go that route, it’ll be a significant loss for the secondary, specifically the cornerback position.

There’s young talent already on the roster with Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, but the Rams will need added depth – whether Ramsey is traded or not. Fortunately, it’s a deep draft class at corner, giving the Rams some solid options from Round 2 to Day 3.

Here are 10 cornerbacks the Rams should watch at the combine this week.

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Banks should be one of the Rams’ primary targets at No. 36 overall, bringing the size, speed and coverage ability teams covet at the cornerback position. He didn’t show great ball skills in college, picking off just two passes in four years, but he’s a well-rounded corner who can both cover and tackle. Whether the Rams trade Jalen Ramsey or not, he would be an excellent addition to the secondary.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo is going to crush the combine. He’s 6-foot-2 and could run a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, being a World Class junior sprinter, according to The Athletic. He’s already viewed as a potential first-round prospect, but his performance at the combine could push him even further up draft boards. In two seasons as a starter for the Bulldogs, he had four picks and 15 passes defensed.

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents is being viewed as a prospect who could see his stock rise sharply following the combine. He’s 6-foot-3 and could run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, which would open some eyes in Indianapolis. Brents picked off four passes last season and recorded 94 tackles in his two seasons at K-State, allowing a completion rate of just 46.2% in 2022, according to PFF.

One player to keep an eye on this week in Indy: Kansas State CB Julius Brents. He’s over 6-3 with a nearly 7-foot wingspan and should test off the charts, with a shot at a sub-4.4 40. This year’s Tariq Woolen? pic.twitter.com/2BboHzPhSh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2023

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Kelly also brings good size to the cornerback position at 6-foot-1, as well as experience after starting for four years at Stanford. His 40-yard dash time will be worth monitoring because his speed is one of the concerns in his game. In the Rams’ scheme, which is zone-heavy, his lack of speed can be covered up by mostly playing underneath and with safety help over the top. He should be a target for the Rams on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

Jones has great length for a cornerback, standing 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He didn’t have the most productive junior season in 2022, failing to record a pick and only breaking up two passes, but he also wasn’t targeted very often; he gave up just 10 catches for 94 yards on 19 targets, per PFF. At his size, Jones’ 40-yard dash time and three-cone will be something to watch.

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Rush was a two-year starter at South Carolina, picking off three passes and breaking up 15 in his last 23 games. He gave up 18 catches on 31 targets last season, mostly lining up on the outside rather than in the slot. He’s also 6-foot-2 so size isn’t a question with Rush. The concern is more about his short-area quickness and agility.

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Stevenson was one of the better cornerbacks invited to the Senior Bowl this year and he performed well in Mobile. Now, he’ll try to do the same in drills at the combine, showing off his movement skills and fluidity on the field in Indianapolis. He’s another cornerback the Rams could consider in the second round. At 6 feet tall, he should still run an impressive time in the 40-yard dash

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Forbes’ ball skills are not to be questioned after he picked off 14 passes in three seasons, returning three of them for touchdowns this past season alone. The biggest concern with Forbes is how he’ll hold up physically in the NFL, being just 180 pounds. He may need to add some bulk at the next level in order to improve in run support and as a tackler, and his weigh-in at the combine is sure to put him under a microscope.

Riley Moss, Iowa

Moss was a contributor at Iowa for five seasons, so he has plenty of experience. He had 11 interceptions in his career to go along with 26 passes defensed, also holding up well in run support as a tackler. His speed and testing numbers will ultimately have an impact on his draft stock this spring, but his instincts and ball skills are very apparent.

D.J. Turner, Michigan

Turner was included in The Athletic’s “Freaks” list for 2022, and deservingly so. Bruce Feldman expects him to contend for the best three-cone time in combine history, clocking a 6.29 in that drill last offseason – 0.01 shy of the record. More of a Day 3 prospect, Turner could be a nice target for the Rams if they don’t grab a cornerback early.

