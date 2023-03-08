10 cornerbacks the Raiders could target in free agency

Free agency is set to begin on Monday, March 13 at 12:00 PM ET. That is the first time teams can talk to free agents about potential deals.

The Raiders are expected to be extremely active in free agency with more than $39 million in cap space. One position they are expected to target in free agency is cornerback. Here are ten potential options for the Raiders at cornerback in free agency:

1. Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2. James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) intercepts a pass by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

3. Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 20, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) pretends to take a photograph of his defensive teammates against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) returns an interception off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

5. Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) celebrates his interception during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

6. Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 27: Rock Ya-Sin #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Story continues

7. Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., United States; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and his teammates stomp on the Titans logo after Peters picked up an interception to seal their win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on January 10, 2021.

Titans Ravens 185

9. Bryce Callahan, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) tries to break free from the grasp of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

10. Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) moves in to make the stop after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) caught a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire