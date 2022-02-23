10 cornerbacks the Jets could target in free agency

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Cornerback seems to be a point of emphasis for the Jets almost every offseason. Bryce Hall took a step forward in his development in 2021 and New York might have something in the rookie duo of Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols. Reinforcements are still needed in order for Jeff Ulbrich to take his secondary to the next level, though.

This year’s market of free agent cornerbacks is once again deep. Here are 10 the Jets could target.

J.C. Jackson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson became the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback after Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Panthers. Jackson responded by turning in the best season of his young career. He came down with eight interceptions and has picked off 17 passes in the last two years. He has receiver-like ball skills and is the kind of playmaker New York desperately needs in its secondary.

Carlton Davis

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Buccaneers will likely franchise tag Davis, taking him off the market before the Jets get the chance to bid for his services. New York should be all over the 25-year-old if he makes it to the open market, though, as he is an ideal fit in the kind of Cover 3 scheme Ulbrich uses. Davis missed seven games due to injury in 2021, but his value is still sky-high entering this offseason.

Casey Hayward

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Hayward might not seem like a fit with the Jets from an age perspective at 32, but he experienced a career resurgence with the Raiders in 2021 and fits New York’s defensive scheme well. Hayward was strong in coverage with Las Vegas, finishing the season with a 75 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s at his best playing in a zone defense and could serve as an ideal mentor to Hall and the rest of New York’s young cornerback room.

Darious Williams

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Williams isn’t the biggest outside cornerback at 5-foot-9, but he’s proven that he can succeed in the role when playing opposite Jalen Ramsey. Williams isn’t the No. 1 cornerback the Jets need and that’s fine. He can find a home in New York’s secondary given his strengths playing in zone. He also has the potential to blossom into a top cornerback position with a bit more seasoning under Saleh and Ulbrich.

Steven Nelson

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nelson was viewed as a potential fit with the Jets last offseason before he signed with the Eagles. New York should be interested in him once again this offseason, as Nelson reiterated that he can perform in a zone-heavy scheme with 50 tackles and an interception working opposite Darius Slay as Philadelphia’s No. 2 cornerback.

Charvarius Ward

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ward is more of a man coverage cornerback than a zone coverage cornerback, but he still has some traits the Jets are looking for. Ward has good size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. His length could play in a zone-heavy scheme with some tutelage. Ward is also one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the NFL. Saleh and Ulbrich love corners who mix it up at the line of scrimmage in run support when called upon to do so.

D.J. Reed

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This was a career year for Reed, as he finished with 78 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high Pro Football Focus grade of 78.6. Reed comes from a Seahawks defense known for its reliance on Cover 3. He would fit like a glove with the Jets given his scheme fit, physicality in coverage and ability to stop the run.

Donte Jackson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is one of the fastest cornerbacks set to hit free agency this offseason. The former first-round pick uses his quickness to make up for most of his deficiencies in coverage and excels playing Cover 3. He’s worth taking a chance on.

Rasul Douglas

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Douglas earned a career-best 74.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade with the Packers in 2021 — an impressive feat given he started the season as a practice squad player with the Cardinals. Douglas landed in a zone defense in Green Bay and thrived. He has good length at 6-foot-2 and could wind up on the Jets’ radar.

K'Waun Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saleh doesn’t know many free agent defensive backs better than Williams. Yes, the Jets have Carter II in the nickel, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a slot cornerback who is well-versed in New York’s defense. Williams can help Carter II along in his development while also making a substantial impact. Could the New Jersey native decide to return to the east coast this offseason?

