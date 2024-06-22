10 Copa America stars the Premier League big six should scout

Not to be outshone by the fun at Euro 2024, the 2024 Copa America is underway as players from all across North and South America do battle for continental glory.

However, the Premier League chaos never stops and clubs up and down the division are already busy trying to find their next superstar, with scouts sent to keep a close eye on a number of Copa America stars.

Here are ten players the big six - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - should be looking at.

1. Jhon Duran

Country: Columbia

Position: Striker



Chelsea are a bit ahead of the game here, opening talks over Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran before the competition even started.



The 20-year-old had to settle for limited minutes last season under Unai Emery but will hope to catch the eye this summer with his Darwin Nunez-esque style of positive chaos on the pitch.



Villa are ready to sell and might be receiving plenty of bids if Duran impresses.

2. Valentin Carboni

Country: Argentina

Position: Attacking midfielder



Argentina's squad is full of superstar names and the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and a certain Lionel Messi will almost certainly dominate the headlines, meaning 19-year-old Valentin Carboni may fly under the radar.



Despite having four years remaining on his contract with Inter, there is significant speculation that the attacking midfielder could be on the move this summer, with an impressive loan spell with Monza sparking plenty of rumours.



Messi himself has publicly backed Carboni to be part of Argentina's future, which should tell you everything you need to know.

Country: Chile

Position: Winger



A tall, graceful winger, Dario Osorio has long been heralded as one of South America's top young talents. The 20-year-old took the unique path of swapping Chile for Denmark as he signed on with Midtjylland, who have benefited from his talents over the past 12 months.



Not only has Osorio showcased a real eye for goal, but he has impressed scouts with his willingness to work off the ball as well. Considering he faced questions over his attitude earlier in his career, it seems as though the youngster has turned the page in Europe.



Osorio's statistics catch the eye and an impressive showing this summer could open the door to another big move overseas.

Country: United States

Position: Attacking midfielder



2023/24 was a breakout year for Malik Tillman, who left Bayern Munich on loan and exploded on to the scene at PSV Eindhoven.



With nine goals and 11 assists from just 28 games, Tillman showcased an ability to make a real impact in a top side, and the tall attacking midfielder now heads back to Munich wondering what's next for his future as he enters the final two years of his contract.



Comfortable both centrally and on the left wing, Tillman has plenty of pressure on his shoulders heading into Copa America, so scouts may get a glimpse of his mental strength to go along with his technical quality.

5. Willian Pacho

Country: Ecuador

Position: Centre-back



Willian Pacho is a 22-year-old, left-footed centre-back. That's like gold dust in today's market.



Liverpool have been linked with Pacho already this summer after his impressive form for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. He's comfortable on the ball and happy to get things started from the back, but can also throw his powerful frame around to overwhelm attackers.



Pacho does have four years left on his contract, but Frankfurt won't be able to resist a big bid from one of the Premier League's biggest names.

6. Guido Rodriguez

Country: Argentina

Position: Defensive midfielder



Guido Rodriguez is leaving Real Betis this summer and is available on a free transfer, which should already appeal to a Premier League landscape which has been torched by PSR rules.



At 30, Rodriguez is not a long-term signing for anybody, but he comes with several years of experience anchoring one of the strongest midfields in La Liga.



Reports suggest Barcelona are on the cusp of pulling the trigger, but the Catalan outfit can't compete with the wages on offer in England.

7. Joel Ordonez

Country: Ecuador

Position: Centre-back



Ecuador is just one big conveyor belt of future superstars, but that production line has moved so fast and so aggressively in recent years that centre-back Joel Ordonez has flown somewhat under the radar.



A product of the famous Independiente del Valle academy, 20-year-old Ordonez joined Club Brugge in 2022 and really came into his own towards the end of last season, helping his side to yet another league title.



Ordonez is brave in defence and shows immense potential as a playmaker from the back, and big clubs will be swarming if he impresses with Ecuador.

Country: Mexico

Position: Striker



Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez is another whose reputation has already demanded scouting visits from Europe's elite. He bagged 23 goals for Arne Slot's Feyenoord last season, having ended the previous campaign on a run of 12 goals in 16 outings.



At 23, Gimenez is still a work-in-progress but with clear potential to develop into a superstar striker, and while high numbers in the Eredivisie hasn't always translated to Premier League success, there's no reason to believe the Mexican starlet wouldn't score goals against England's elite.



The key now, however, is how Gimenez copes in a system other than that of Liverpool's new manager. If he still scores goals, it could be go-time.

Country: Brazil

Position: Midfielder



Ederson has been linked with a number of top sides in 2024, with Liverpool once again touted as potential suitors - likely because the Reds witnessed first-hand just how good the Atalanta man can be this season.



A do-it-all midfielder who is comfortable at both ends of the field, Ederson doesn't fit the typical Brazilian mould, but he has simply been too good to ignore and deservedly made his international debut earlier this year.



Ederson, 24, is ready to slot straight into an elite midfield and he'll be hoping to prove that point in the coming weeks.

Country: Brazil

Position: Goalkeeper



Life as a Brazilian goalkeeper not named Alisson or Ederson is tough. Bento has been utterly sensational in the country's top flight over the past few years but, understandably, gets nowhere near the starting lineup for the Selecao.



His limited minutes means Bento's excellent shot-stopping and distribution end up being kept secret. The 25-year-old is undoubtedly ready for a move to Europe and could easily help the likes of Liverpool or City, both of whom may need a new goalkeeper this summer.



Scouts may have to work hard to get a glimpse of Bento, but the Athletico Paranaense stopper is worth the effort.