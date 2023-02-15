10 completely insane Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Super Bowl stats

10 completely insane Jalen Hurts Super Bowl stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s never been a performance like it.

Literally.

Jalen Hurts did things Sunday that no human has ever done in an NFL game.

Let’s take a look at some of Hurts’ remarkable statistical achievements in Super Bowl LVII in our final 2022 edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats.

1. Hurts became the first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, run for 70 yards, complete 70 percent of his passes and rush for three touchdowns – in any game, regular season, postseason or Super Bowl. Only four others have thrown for 300 yards, run for 70 yards and completed 70 percent of their passes – Daunte Culpepper, Michael Vick, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson. Hurts is also the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to throw for 300 yards and complete 70 percent of his passes without an interception.

2. Including his two-point conversion, Hurts scored 20 points Sunday, the 5th-most ever in a playoff game and tied for the most in a Super Bowl with the Patriots’ James White, who scored 20 in 2016 against the Falcons. The previous Eagles playoff scoring record was 16 by kicker Gary Anderson in the 58-37 win over the Lions in a 1995 wild-card game (three field goals, seven PATs). The previous scoring high for a QB in the postseason was 18 points by Otto Graham in the Browns win over the Lions in the 1954 NFL Championship Game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Hurts tied the Eagles’ single-game scoring record for any game. He had 20 points – three rushing TDs and a two-point conversion – in the win over the Bears in December.

3. The only other quarterback in Eagles history to throw for 300 yards without an interception in a playoff game is Nick Foles in the 2017 NFC Championship Game against the Vikings. Hurts is also only the third QB in Eagles history with more than one career postseason performance with a passer rating over 100 (112.2 vs. the Giants, 103.4 vs. the Chiefs). Donovan McNabb had three and Nick Foles four. And he’s the first player in any game with 300 passing yards and 20 points.

4. Hurts’ three rushing TDs in the Super Bowl gave him 18 this year in the regular season and postseason combined. That’s one more than LeSean McCoy had in 2011 when he set the franchise record (in 16 games). It also ties the most ever by a quarterback. Orban Eugene “Spec” Sanders had 18 in 1947 playing for the New York Yankees. Hurts’ five career postseason rushing TDs are 6th-most in history by a quarterback and only three off the NFL record of eight, set by Steve Young in 22 games from 1987 through 1998.

5. Hurts’ three rushing touchdowns tied the Super Bowl record set by Hall of Famer Terrell Davis of the Broncos in their Super Bowl XXXII win over the Packers in San Diego. Only four players have more career rushing TDs in the Super Bowl than Hurts: Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (5), John Elway (4), Franco Harris (4) and Thurman Thomas (4). Hurts now has three of the Eagles’ four all-time Super Bowl rushing touchdowns (LeGarrette Blount has the other).

6. Hurts’ eight total TDs this postseason – three passing, five rushing – are the most ever by an Eagles QB in a single postseason. McNabb had seven twice – in 2001 (five passing, two rushing) and 2004 (seven passing). He’s the fifth QB in history with at least three TDs both passing and rushing in the same postseason.

7. Not only was Hurts’ 103.4 passer rating the highest by a quarterback under 25 in a Super Bowl, it was the highest by 17 points. The previous high was Tom Brady’s 86.2 in Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams in New Orleans after the 2001 season. Hurts is the youngest QB to have a completion percentage over 70 in a Super Bowl, the youngest QB to throw for 300 yards without an interception in a Super Bowl and the youngest with four total TDs in a Super Bowl.

8. Hurts’ 70 rushing yards are a Super Bowl record, six more than Steve McNair of the Titans had vs. the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Rams in Atlanta. His five career postseason rushing touchdowns are already second-most in Eagles history, one fewer than Wilbert Montgomery from 1978 through 1981. Hurts is only the 11th player in history with four career postseason TD passes and four career TD runs.

9. His 87 pass attempts this postseason are the most by an Eagles quarterback in any postseason without an interception. The previous high was Randall Cunningham’s 65 in 1992. That’s also the 7th-highest in league history. His career postseason interception ratio – one every 65 attempts – is 10th-best in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

10. Hurts now has nine total touchdowns in his first four career postseason games – four passing, five rushing. Only five quarterbacks in history have had more in their first four career playoff games: Patrick Mahomes (13), Kurt Warner (12), Aaron Rodgers (12), Alex Smith (11), Dan Marino (10).