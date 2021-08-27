10 Colts to watch during preseason finale vs. Lions

The Indianapolis Colts have their final preseason game before the 2021 regular season on Friday as they head to Ford Field to visit the Detroit Lions.

While the starters won’t be playing in this game, there are still a number of players battling for roster spots and bigger roles for the final time before rosters are trimmed down to 53 players, which will be by Tuesday afternoon.

Here are 10 players to watch during the preseason finale on Friday:

QB Jacob Eason

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

As it has been every week, Eason is a player to watch for the Colts. Though Carson Wentz is back at practice, he won't be playing Friday. Eason is coming off of rocky outing in preseason Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. He likely leads the battle for the backup role but could certainly use a positive outing for momentum. The second-year quarterback is getting the start Friday night with the chance to solidify his role as the backup.

QB Sam Ehlinger

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The hype around the rookie has quelled quite a bit since he first took team reps in training camp. Ehlinger is coming off of a poor outing in which he recorded a 39.2 passer rating and two interceptions. Simply to help his outlook, he needs to show he can bounce back from that poor of an outing if he wants to stay on the active roster.

WR Dezmon Patmon

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

There is a tough battle for the final spot in the wide receiver room. It seems five spots are pretty much secured—I'm assuming Mike Strachan is making the roster—but Patmon could be leading the charge for the final roster spot. He currently leads the Colts offense in targets (11), receptions (9) and yards (109) for the preseason. If he continues to build on that, he just might lock up a roster spot.

TE Farrod Green

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

It's going to be hard for a tight end to crack the active roster. With Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson essentially locked in, Green is likely fighting for a spot on the practice squad. But he's proven to be a reliable target in practice for both Eason and Ehlinger. The Colts need depth in case of injury to a tight end and with Noah Togiai waived, Green can continue to build on what's been a solid preseason.

OT Julién Davenport

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Davenport appears to be leading the battle for left tackle while Eric Fisher is out. Now, that role seems even more important as Fisher landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Davenport is coming off of an excellent outing in preseason Week 2 and needs to continue building off that with Fisher's return up in the air.

G/T Will Fries

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a roller coaster for the depth along the offensive line but the rookie in Fries has had his moments. With Sam Tevi struggling mightily regardless of position and Will Holden failing to truly make an impact, there is a path in which Fries takes the final spot in the offensive line room. That path starts with ending the preseason on a high note.

DT Andrew Brown

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The interior defensive line appears to be a jumble of competition for the spots behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Quietly having a strong preseason is Brown, who is proving to be quite the commodity at the three-technique. If he finishes the season on a strong note, there is a role for him as a rotational piece along the interior on the 53-man roster.

LB Matthew Adams

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The linebacker room seems pretty set entering the preseason finale, but Adams has a chance to really lock up his role with a strong outing on Friday. He's battling with undrafted rookie Isaiah Kaufusi and former second-round pick Malik Jefferson for the final spot in the room—assuming they keep six linebackers as they have done in the past.

S Shawn Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-round pick out of Florida got off to a rough start to camp dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the majority of the first two weeks. But the Colts still see a lot of promise as he received some first-team reps when Khari Willis had a rest day. Davis is certainly on the bubble but could make a case for his roster spot with a strong finish to the preseason.

DB Andre Chachere

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Yes, you've read this name on this list twice before. The development that Chachere has taken is an interesting one because he was mostly viewed as a camp body. Now, he's emerged as a versatile piece in the secondary working at both cornerback and safety. Chachere is a tough player to pin down when it comes to making the cut, but he can solidify his case with another strong outing on Friday.

