All 10 Colorado Buffaloes in the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Buffalo greats Joe Garten and Matt Russell have been named to the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class. These legends have a chance to become the 11th and 12th players from the University of Colorado to have their names immortalized in the hall.

To be elected is the ultimate honor that can be bestowed upon a college player and one that puts them amongst the icons that changed the game and the way it is played.

This is a time to reflect on all 10 CU greats that have been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame:

Byron White

Running Back

Years played: 1935-37

Inducted: 1954

Joe Romig

Guard/Linebacker

Years played:1959-61

Inducted: 1984

Dick Anderson

Safety

Years played: 1965-67

Inducted: 1993

Bobby Anderson

Running Back

Years played: 1967-69

Inducted: 2006

Alfred Williams

Linebacker/Defensive End

Years played: 1987-90

Inducted: 2010

John Wooten

Offensive Guard

Years played: 1956-58

Inducted: 2012

Bill McCartney

Head Coach

Years Coached: 1982-94

Inducted: 2013

Herb Orvis

Defensive End

Years played: 1969-71

Inducted: 2016

Michael Westbrook

Wide Receiver

Years played: 1991-94

Inducted: 2020

Rashaan Salaam

Running Back

Years played: 1992-94

Inducted: 2022

