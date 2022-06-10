All 10 Colorado Buffaloes in the College Football Hall of Fame
Former Buffalo greats Joe Garten and Matt Russell have been named to the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class. These legends have a chance to become the 11th and 12th players from the University of Colorado to have their names immortalized in the hall.
To be elected is the ultimate honor that can be bestowed upon a college player and one that puts them amongst the icons that changed the game and the way it is played.
This is a time to reflect on all 10 CU greats that have been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame:
Byron White
(Courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics)
Running Back
Years played: 1935-37
Inducted: 1954
Joe Romig
(Courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics)
Guard/Linebacker
Years played:1959-61
Inducted: 1984
Dick Anderson
(Courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics)
Safety
Years played: 1965-67
Inducted: 1993
Bobby Anderson
(Courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics)
Running Back
Years played: 1967-69
Inducted: 2006
Alfred Williams
(Photo by: Getty Images)
Linebacker/Defensive End
Years played: 1987-90
Inducted: 2010
John Wooten
(Courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics)
Offensive Guard
Years played: 1956-58
Inducted: 2012
Bill McCartney
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Head Coach
Years Coached: 1982-94
Inducted: 2013
Herb Orvis
(Courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics)
Defensive End
Years played: 1969-71
Inducted: 2016
Michael Westbrook
(Joe Patronite / Getty Images)
Wide Receiver
Years played: 1991-94
Inducted: 2020
Rashaan Salaam
Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports
Running Back
Years played: 1992-94
Inducted: 2022
