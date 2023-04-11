The 10 college programs with the most NFL draft picks since 2000

Often times we judge the success of college football programs by the NFL talent that they produce. Recruiting plays a massive contribution in this, but more so the player development of the programs, and nobody has been more successful at this than the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

No conference has produced more NFL talent since 2000 than the SEC as it occupies four of the top five spots on this list. Alabama has been dominant in the draft since Nick Saban took over, but interestingly enough, the Tide have never had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. However, Bryce Young could become the first at the end of the month as the Carolina Panthers seem to fall in more love with him with each passing day.

Things don’t appear much different for most of these programs in the 2023 draft as a lot of these schools will be strongly represented. Here are the top 10 teams with the most draft picks since 2000.

Michigan Wolverines (113)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines‘ brand has been greatly revived under the supervision of Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have been able to attract elite talent and compete in the College Football Playoffs in back-to-back years. Aidan Hutchinson has been the most notable Wolverine the past few seasons as he went No. 2 overall in the 2022 draft.

Oklahoma Sooners (113)

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners have sent some of the most elite talents to the NFL since 2000, especially at the quarterback position. From Jason White to Baker Mayfield to Kyler Murray the Sooners have been as good as anyone in the quarterback department, and still produced superstars at other positions like CeeDee Lamb.

Florida State Seminoles (114)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State has had to deal with a lot in recent years, especially since the departures of Jameis Winston and Jimbo Fisher, but you can’t deny the program’s place in the college football ranks. The Seminoles have produced some of the best talents in recent years with the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Dalvin Cook.

Story continues

USC Trojans (120)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Like FSU, USC has bounced between coaches and quarterback play; but now that they have both solved, they are going to be a massive problem for years to come. The Trojans stole Lincoln Riley out from under the Sooners and hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new quarterback coach, this pipeline is opening again and going to be wide open for years to come. Especially as Caleb Williams is almost guaranteed to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Miami Hurricanes (124)

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes are one of the most storied programs in the history of college football. The things they were able to do in the early 2000s are things we will never see again. The 2001 team is one of the best teams in college football history that produced six first-rounders in the draft. Things in Coral Gables haven’t been the same since then, but Mario Cristobal is the man for the job.

Florida Gators (128)

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

The Florida Gators have been one of the wildest programs to follow in the 21st century and at one point had a roster that included both Cam Newton and Tim Tebow. This year they will be represented in the NFL draft by likely top-five pick Anthony Richardson. The Gators haven’t been as strong in recent years due to the success of Georgia and Kirby Smart, but they are a sleeping giant.

Georgia Bulldogs (139)

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports.

In the past couple of years, the Georgia Bulldogs have cemented themselves among the elite in college football. The Bulldogs are coming off maybe the most impressive draft in NFL history which had 15 players selected in 2022. 2023 won’t be a ton different as they are coming off a second consecutive national title.

LSU Tigers (143)

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Georgia, the LSU Tigers have found a lot of success in recent years. The Tigers 2019 team is often included in the same sentence as the 2001 Hurricanes as the greatest ever as they ran the table and dominated almost everyone that faced. The 2019 team consisted of guys like Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase who are among the best in the NFL currently, regardless of position.

Alabama Crimson Tide (144)

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide have a number of guys who will likely hear their name called this year on top of Young such as Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Jahmyr Gibbs to name a few. Under Nick Saban, nobody has consistently produced more quality NFL talent. Each draft since Saban took over has essentially featured one Tide player who went on to be a superstar in the NFL. Alabama isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Ohio State Buckeyes (157)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes have had a down year here and there, but they have probably been the most consistent team since 2000. Whether it has been Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer, or Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have competed for national titles and been as prominent as anyone. Ezekiel Elliot, the Bosa brothers, Chase Young are just a few of the stars Ohio State has sent to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire