10 coaches the Raiders could hire in 2022 to replace Jon Gruden

The Raiders will be searching for a new head coach in the next few months. In fact, they might already be looking.

Former head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night following a New York Times piece that showed multiple emails over seven years in which he used vulgar and racist language.

Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia will take over in the interim, but who could land this job in 2022? Here are the top-10 candidates who could be the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Moore turned down the Boise State job to stay with the Dallas Cowboys as their offensive coordinator. Now, he has that offense clicking on all cylinders.

Moore is only 33 years old, but is widely viewed as one of the most creative and innovative offensive minds in the league.

Through five games, the Cowboys are the No. 2 scoring offense and have the second-most rushing yards in the league. Combine that with his work with Dak Prescott and it’s not hard to see why so many will covet Moore this offseason.

Bills OC Brian Daboll

Daboll has been the offensive coordinator in Buffalo since 2018 and has been an NFL coach for 21 seasons. His offenses have been highly creative over the last few years and his development of Josh Allen has been spectacular. Daboll seems like a lock to be a head coach in 2022.

Panthers OC Joe Brady

Brady is only 32 years old, but he’s already got quite the resume. He was a brilliant offensive coordinator at LSU working with Joe Burrow. Now, he’s helped Sam Darnold resurrect his career in Carolina.

Raiders DC Gus Bradley

If the Raiders want to stay with an in-house candidate, Bradley would make a ton of sense. He’s already been a head coach before in the NFL and his defense is playing extremely well this season.

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

If the Raiders want a defensive-minded head coach, Todd Bowles figures to get some consideration. He’s been a coach in the NFL for 24 years and he has ties with general manager Mike Mayock. Bowles was a head coach from 2015-2018 with the Jets, but did not have much success. However, he deserves another shot after fantastic success in Tampa Bay.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

An in-division candidate has to be Eric Bieniemy, who should have been a head coach for several years now. He’s been the offensive coordinator for four seasons now with the Chiefs and has worked under Andy Reid since 2013.

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Morris is a 20-year NFL coach who has had a ton of success as a defensive coordinator this year with the Rams. He was last a head coach in Tampa Bay, where his team went 10-6 during the 2010 season.

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

Another offensive mind that will certainly get some consideration is Byron Leftwich. He’s called the plays for the Buccaneers in each of the last two seasons, working with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.

Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley

If the Raiders want to go with the college route, Lincoln Riley is the best name available. He has a proven track record of being able to develop quarterbacks and can run a high-flying offense with ease.

If the Raiders want to add a “name”, Riley might be the best bet. Riley is only 38 years old and might soon want to take on the challenge of the NFL.

Pairing him with a veteran defensive coordinator (Gus Bradley?) might be the way to go for the Raiders as they search for a fresh start.

