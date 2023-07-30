10 coaches on the hot seat entering 2023 NFL season

Playing with fire

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

What NFL coaches lack job security … before the 2023 season starts? There are plenty who will be coaching for their jobs, with these 10 at thr front of the pack.

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

No one wants to see Ron Rivera on the coaching bubble. However, new ownership is not a confidence-builder for anyone in the organization. He’s in a tough division and can’t afford a last-place run.

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

(Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)

This is Eberflus’ second season. The first was rotten. A repeat will send the Bears on another coaching search in what is becoming a familiar pattern.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

When you coach America’s Team, expectations are huge. That’s why McCarthy can be on the hot seat despite coming off a 12-5 season. Postseason success is needed. A Super Bowl win has to happen—these are Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Bowles faces a tough campaign. He loses Tom Brady off a team that won the division despite a losing record. The heat is on (and we don’t mean the weather in Tampa).

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Allen gets Derek Carr to supposedly solve the quarterback issues for New Orleans. The division is awful. Anything short of an NFC South crown will prove problematic.

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

A weak division and coaching a weak team. Arthur Smith has to show he has NFL coaching chops. Pronto.

Robert Saleh, New York Jets

(USAT)

Gang Green’s coach heads into his third season with a four-time MVP quarterback and a talented roster. He may not win the division but he needs to win double-digit games. “Hard Knocks” starts an intriguing season and it will only get more tense from there.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

What started out so well has become a series of speed bumps. The Browns’ coach is in a difficult spot in a rugged division. He needs to come up with big wins and probably a playoff spot.

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

It is hard to believe Staley and his analytics are still around after the collapse against the Jaguars in the playoffs. The Bolts could have made a move and landed Sean Payton. Instead, they will face the Super Bowl-winning coach twice in AFC West games.

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

No explanation is needed.

Story originally appeared on List Wire