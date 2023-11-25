10 of the chicest Christmas getaways — in the UK and Europe

All we want for Christmas is a stay at Castle India (Unique Homestays www.uniquehomestays.com)

A festive December mini-break doesn’t just have to be about twee Christmas markets or meet-and-greets with the man in red. At these plush stays, seasonal kitsch is traded for dazzling swathes of lights, coddling spas and Champagne-soaked evenings.

The yuletide countdown is on – it’s time to book in…

Pulitzer Hotel, Amsterdam

The Pulitzer is raising the bar further this December via a Christmas tree collaboration with fashion brand Roksanda (Pulitzer Amsterdam)

Spanning multiple renovated canal houses in the pretty Nine Streets district, Pulitzer’s wood-beamed ramble feels deliciously cosy when festive season descends. And the hotel is raising the bar further this December via a Christmas tree collaboration with fashion brand Roksanda.

It was a family affair for the grand unveiling at the end of November, the designer took along her mini-me daughter (both wearing matching, acid-bright orange dresses) to celebrate the collaboration with an intimate dinner. The tree itself is dressed in vibrant fuchsia pink bows made from multiple layers of hand-worked tulle fabric. "Each piece is created using the same tulle that I use in my own collection," said Illinic, "hand-cut and hand-layered, so each [bow] is super precious. I hope it'll speak to people who appreciate something that is different and unique." With Pulitzer’s backdrop of brooding hues and plush contemporary furnishings to offset the juicy ensemble, this is one Instagram dream.

Roksanda Ilincic at The Pulitzer Amsterdam: "Each piece is created using the same tulle that I use in my own collection," said Illinic, "hand-cut and hand-layered, so each [bow] is super precious. I hope it'll speak to people who appreciate something that is different and unique" (Pulitzer Amsterdam)

Out and About: Once you’ve taken in the display, make for the buzzy Amsterdam Winter Paradise festival with dazzling illuminations, skating rinks, DJs and a giant festive Ferris wheel. Or take it easy, curling up with a wintery bock beer in one of the city’s signature wood-lined brown cafes.

From £351, pulitzeramsterdam.com

Four Seasons Gresham Palace, Budapest

Guests of all ages will love the tree at Four Seasons Gresham Palace (Four Seasons Gresham Palace)

For locals in Budapest, it’s an annual tradition to visit the grand lobby of the Four Seasons and get a selfie with the magnificent Christmas tree – in fact, some have even been known to queue for the privilege. Set under the dome of an art nouveau ceiling and the sparkle of a statement chandelier, it’s handily placed by the Múzsa bar where you can nibble afternoon tea or sip Champagne. Meanwhile rooms have just as much seasonal cosiness, with views out to the warm glow of Buda Castle across the meandering Danube.

Out and About: Budapest is home to one of Europe’s best Christmas markets, split between vast Vörösmarty Square and the imposing Basilica courtyard. Merchandise leans towards the trad but the snacks are timeless – grab a sugar-dusted kürtÅskalács (chimney cake) pastry and a glass of mulled wine, and start exploring.

From £450, fourseasons.com

The Londoner, London

This year's tree at The Londoner, by Huishan Zhang (The Londoner / Marco Bahler)

The battle of the London hotel trees is on. Claridge’s is by Louis Vuitton, The Savoy’s is by Laurent-Perrier, the Rosewood’s is by jewellery house Garrard. But on the edge of Leicester Square, The Londoner is eschewing the more typical glitz for a sheer black and white floral scheme from designer Huishan Zhang, who launched a collection at the hotel during the recent London Fashion Week. Understated and grown-up, it’s the perfect match for the seasonal Dom Pérignon and caviar offer in the bar or the elegant Christmas wreath-making class held on December 9.

Out and About: You’re in the heart of London’s Christmas action, so make the most of it. Home to The Nutcracker ballet, the Coliseum is a four-minute walk away. The towering Norwegian spruce at Trafalgar Square is just two minutes. And the shops of Covent Garden, Regent Street and Oxford Street are right there too.

From £653, thelondoner.com

Rosewood Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

Hôtel de Crillon's epic designer yule log, befitting of this year's White Christmas theme (Rosewood Hôtel de Crillon)

Is one Christmas tree not enough? This long-running grand dame on Place de la Concorde ups the ante with a full 14 festive firs – all decked out in a ‘White Christmas’ theme starring cream-hued decorations. The lobby will host holiday concerts too, while pastry chef Matthieu Carlin and designer Victoria Wilmotte have created the most stylish yule log ever, featuring Tahitian vanilla and available to pre-order for £100. For the first time the hotel will host its own Christmas market also, on December 16 and 17. No ugly jumpers or tacky decorations here – expect brands like Sisley, Leblon Delienne, Olfactif and Huages.

Out and About: Step out your door and you’ll be in the thick of Paris’s most opulent Christmas lights, a dazzle of around one million twinklers on Champs-Elysées.

From £1,616, rosewoodhotels.com

Villa d’Este, Lake Como

Villa d'Este's Christmas decorations are not what you'd call subtle (Villa d'Este)

Lake Como is usually a summer getaway, but when you have a hotel laying on the festive opulence as much as Villa d’Este, it’s worth decamping for a twinkly December break. Not only will they go all-out with décor – elaborate illuminated floral decorations are set to drip from every surface – but they’re also serving up a taste of local Natale with panettone baking classes, a dedicated chocolate room and a clutch of immersive dinners featuring Super Tuscan wine Sassicaia and Alba white truffles.

Out and About: Much of Como shuts down by Christmas, but the quiet is the perfect excuse to enjoy the landscapes crowd-free. Go for a spin on the lake aboard an elegant vaporina boat with a glass of fizz in hand, then return to relax in the hotel’s enveloping warmth.

From £688, villadeste.com

Dormy House Hotel, Worcestershire

Dormy House in the Cotswolds, all wrapped up for Christmas (Dormy House Hotel)

Christmas at this Cotswolds favourite begins from the moment you pull up the drive. The hotel’s exterior is wrapped theatrically in a giant bow – you’ll spy it approaching from the country road – and inside multiple Christmas trees and glittering baubles flank roaring fires, bathing a warren of public spaces in festive cheer. Keep up the cosiness with a visit to the small but perfectly formed spa for a ‘Champagne and truffles’ anti-aging facial, then feast on Comté souffle with Sauternes-poached apricots in the Back Garden restaurant.

Out and About: Nearby town Moreton-in-Marsh switches on its new lights on November 25 with markets stalls and an appearance from Father Christmas. Elsewhere in the Cotswolds, intersperse cheek-reddening countryside walks with visits to Blenheim Palace Christmas Festival or Tewkesbury Christmas Market.

From £409, dormyhouse.co.uk

Domaines des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, Charente

Hang your family's stockings by the first at Domaine des Etangs (Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection)

If you’ve ever dreamed of spending Christmas in a French chateaux, this is your stay. Tucked in bucolic countryside outside of Cognac, cool art-splattered Domaine des Etangs has a family-friendly Gallic holiday season in mind with local specialities like capon and cosy afternoon teas featuring ‘hidden’ gifts (that is, if you’re under 12). For every festive experience booked – for example, a tour with the in-house history expert – 15% of proceeds will be donated to charity Baby2Baby.

Out and About: There are 2,500 acres of grounds for you to explore, with plenty of active pursuits on tap. But for a day trip with real festive spirit, visit a Cognac house such as Delamain. Winter is distilling season and there’s no better time to warm the cockles with a rich VSOP.

From £270, aubergeresorts.com

Nimb Hotel, Copenhagen

Nimb Hotel's distinct illuminated exterior (Nimb Hotel / Visit Denmark)

This unique Moorish-inspired hotel ticks festive boxes on two accounts. Its exterior, lined in arches, crenellations and turrets, is illuminated with thousands of lights, lending a Christmassy glow. And it’s next door to the Tivoli, Copenhagen’s retro amusement ground that goes all out for the holidays with decorations and markets. Sign up for an epic brunch spread, which for this season only includes a free glass of Ruinart fizz and caviar-topped asparagus and quail eggs.

Out and About: The Tivoli next door is a given – spend an afternoon enjoying fairground rides, meeting Father Christmas and shopping the light-strewn stalls. But if you’re in town December 13, you can get a further dose of Danish cheer at the Sant Lucia parade, when illuminated kayaks sail en masse along the canals.

From £692, nimb.dk

Castle India, Cornwall

Full-on prints and full-on Christmas mood at Castle India (Castle India)

Perhaps it’s not a hotel room you need, but a stay that will sleep all your nearest and dearest in Christmas style. Enter this opulent spot in the Tamar Valley, owned by House of Hackney co-founder Frieda Gormley and her family. All eight bedrooms, the dining spaces, kitchen and fireplace-studded lounge are carpeted top to toe in the brand’s signature maximalist prints – and festive decorations follow suit with a more-is-more aesthetic. Expect botanical-inspired garlands on the mantelpiece and banister, giraffe and mushroom-shaped velvet baubles and leopard-print bows.

Out and About: Blustery walks await through the surrounding Tamar Valley AONB or nearby Dartmoor National Park. If you feel like going blisteringly festive, Plymouth has a sizeable Christmas market with 50 vendor cabins, a Santa’s Grotto and musical performances.

Sleeps 18 from £8,995 for seven nights, uniquehomestays.com

Amerikalinjen, Oslo

Oslo's Christmas lights near Amerikalinjen (Visit Oslo)

Nordic hotels always bring the winter cosiness, but stylish New York-inflected Amerikalinjen – set inside the stately former headquarters of the Norwegian America Line shipping company – delivers extra festive charm. A gold Christmas tree catches eyes in the lobby, while locals clutter the esteemed Pier 42 bar sipping Peer Gynt spritzes, with hay-infused Vetz aperitivo and salted caramel cordial. In the subterranean level below, a jazz club belts out seasonal tunes from legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole.Out and About: The city centre’s main Christmas market – complete with ice-skating rink – is just a short walk from the hotel, as is light-lined shopping strip Torggata. Bundle up warm and carry on to the Royal Palace to see its magnificent outdoor Christmas tree.

From £221, amerikalinjen.com