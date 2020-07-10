In a sports sense, what defines a "one-season wonder?"

Is it, statistically speaking, one great season followed by several mediocre ones? Or simply one solitary out-of-this-world game? Is it a fantastic rookie season followed by a never-ending sophomore slump? It could be all of those.

But "one-season wonder" may not be the pejorative term you may be thinking. It could be, literally, the one season an athlete had playing for a team-which was bookended by either a trade of a free agency pickup/release. Or, perhaps, it could be the one astronomical season in a well-defined, well-landmarked career.

For our purposes, it's all of the above.

10 Chicago Bears who were 'one-season wonders' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago