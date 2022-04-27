10 CBs the Colts should target in the NFL draft

Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts made some big moves at the cornerback position.

The first move came in the form of trading away Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a void that appeared to make the position among the top needs going into the draft.

Then, the Colts made their splash signing in free agency by bringing in Stephon Gilmore on a two-year deal. That certainly helps improve the status of the room, but the position is still a sneaky need for the Colts.

Because they have a solid quartet of cornerbacks, the Colts may take the approach of long-term development with high upside when it comes to drafting a prospect. Given the depth in the draft, that could come anywhere on Days 2 and 3.

Here are 10 cornerback prospects the Colts should target in the draft:

Kyler Gordon, Washington

One of the top corners in this class, Gordon could go as early as the first round. At 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with 31-inch arms, Gordon has the build to be a boundary corner. He doesn’t have incredible top-end speed, but he’s a graceful athlete who brings a nasty mentality to the field. His game needs a bit more work before he’s fully ready, but he has the ceiling of a full-time starter in the league.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

An impressive athlete, Taylor-Britt checks a lot of boxes for the Colts. He was a captain at Nebraska and attended the Senior Bowl. He has the size, length and athleticism to compete on the outside and his ball skills should translate to the NFL. His length and toughness make him an intriguing option for the Colts on Day 2.

Kaiir Elam, Florida

It’s more likely that Elam won’t be there but some mocks have him going around the range of the Colts at No. 42. I’d be a bit shocked if they went that route with their first pick, but Elam has the skills that might make it worth it in the long run. He has the ideal size and speed with good length for the position while adding incredible ball production at Florida. He might be best suited for a heavy-man scheme, but his skills could easily translate to Gus Bradley’s defense.

Roger McCreary, Auburn

The only reason McCreary might not be on the Colts’ radar is due to his arm length (29 inches). Other than that, he’s an incredible talent who might be a steal for whichever team drafts him. McCreary showed off incredible ball skills during his time at Auburn while proving to have an alpha mentality. He went to the Senior Bowl and has a pretty high ceiling as a player who projects to work both inside and on the boundary.

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Where Williams will go is somewhat of a mystery. He could go in the third round or fall to Day 3 of the draft. Even though he comes from a small school and is still learning the nuances of the position after switching from wide receiver, Williams is an intriguing prospect for the Colts. It would certainly be a long-term project play, but he has the ideal size, length and athleticism to mold into a potential starter.

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Everyone’s favorite upside pick at cornerback. It’s easy to see why Woolen will go in the second round after he crushed the NFL combine. He has a rare combination of size, speed, length and athleticism. He simply has traits that can’t be taught and while he still has a ways to go before he’s NFL ready, those are the kind of traits to bet on, especially for a team that doesn’t need immediate impact.

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

There aren’t many better fits for the Colts than Taylor. He brings an ideal build to the boundary while his physical play style fits exactly the kind of mentality the Colts want in their defenders. There is work to be done in man coverage, but he has the athleticism to thrive in a zone-heavy scheme while making an impact against the run. Taylor would give the Colts a very strong group of five cornerbacks.

Akayleb Evans, Missouri

The ball production skills are a vaild concern with only 18 passes defendedin 41 career games. But with Evans projected to go on Day 3, the risk of the pick is diluted. Most of the options may be better fits, but Evans presents ideal size, speed and length for the position while fitting the character mold the Colts covet.

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

McCollum would be an enticing option for the Colts if he falls to Day 3 of the draft. He has the size, length and speed that fit perfectly into the defense to go along with some freaky explosiveness and athleticism. He’s a small school product so development will be key for his future, but he has an incredibly high ceiling.

Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

With a tall and lengthy frame, Emerson has the upside to compete on the outside. He may lack top-end speed and the ability to stay on a receiver’s hip downfield, but he’s extremely physical and is best suited for a zone-heavy scheme. The Colts would get immediate special teams production out of him while he develops into a rotational cornerback.

