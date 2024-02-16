10 CBs the Colts should target in free agency

There is some potential in the cornerback group for the Indianapolis Colts but it’s the same old offseason story of a position group with promise that should add a veteran in case they don’t live up to the billing.

General manager Chris Ballard has taken his chances in this scenario in the past and it hasn’t always worked out for him. If he wants to stabilize the group, then a top-tier corner should be pursued heavily.

If he can’t land one, then a veteran to push the younger corners has to be considered. Ballard also has to keep an eye on nickel corners if he doesn’t re-sign Kenny Moore II and could use one for depth even if he is back for the 2024 season.

We should note that we understand a handful of these players won’t even hit the market, but we’re working under the hypothetical scenario that they become available, regardless of how slim the chances are.

If Chris Ballard decides to add to the position group via free agency, here are 10 players that the front office should target:

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

One player who can help stabilize the cornerback group and be an impact player is Jaylon Johnson. He’s coming off a season where he was named to the All-Pro second team. In 14 games he had 36 tackles (31 solo), a TFL, a forced fumble, 10 pass defenses, and set a career-high with four interceptions. I like the potential cornerback tandem between Johnson and JuJu Brents.

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

L’Jarius Sneed joins Jaylon Johnson in the tier of free-agent cornerbacks that can give a long-term solution to the boundary position for the Colts. In each of the last three seasons, he has finished with at least 76 tackles, five TFLs, two QB hits, eight pass defenses, and two interceptions. Sneed’s physicality fits what Chris Ballard likes in his cornerbacks and would fit well into Gus Bradley’s defense.

Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

If Chris Ballard can’t land one of the top two cornerbacks on the market then a veteran player for the boundary makes sense. One option could be former Colt Stephon Gilmore. In 2023, he set a career-high in tackles (68) while also collecting a forced fumble, 13 pass defenses, and two interceptions. Gilmore has stated he would like to return to Dallas so he likely prefers a team he thinks can get to a Super Bowl but if he’s available then Ballard has to at least check in on his former cornerback.

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders’ secondary struggled mightly in 2023 but the one most consistent player of the group was Kendall Fuller. The eight-year veteran had 79 tackles (55 solo), two TFLs, nine pass defenses, two interceptions, and a career-high two fumble recoveries. Fuller can play out on the boundary but if Kenny Moore II isn’t re-signed, I believe he is capable of sliding inside and playing full-time as a nickel corner.

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Another veteran cornerback who can come in and earn a starting boundary corner spot is Chidobe Awuzie. He showed flashes of his play before tearing his ACL in 2022 and finished with 57 tackles (43 solo), two TFLs, six pass defenses, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this past season. Awuzie can help push the younger corners on the roster while teaching them the nuances of playing the position.

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Sticking with the theme of adding a veteran cornerback to push for a starting boundary position, Steven Nelson fits that mold. In 2023, he had 63 tackles (48 solo), 12 pass defenses, and tied a career-high with four interceptions. Nelson brings a lot of experience with him with 115 starts in his nine-year career.

Previous Team: Los Angeles Rams

After dealing with injuries with the Pittsburgh Steelers which led to his release, Ahkello Witherspoon was able to have the best season of his seven-year career in 2023. He set a career-high in tackles (52), TFLs (three), fumble recoveries (two), and pass defenses (14) while also grabbing three interceptions. Witherspoon needs to be more consistent with his play but he showed he can handle top corner duties this past year with the Los Angeles Rams and can push for a starting role on the Colts.

Previous Team: New England Patriots

If Kenny Moore II isn’t re-signed then a potential long-term solution to the nickel corner spot via free agency could be Myles Bryant. He’s coming off a career year where he set career highs in tackles (77), TFLs (seven), forced fumbles (two), and pass defenses (seven) while also getting an interception and a QB hit. Bryant can also play outside if needed and has special teams value with his return ability.

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

Keisean Nixon is known for his kick return ability, something that earned him first-team All-Pro honors over the last two seasons. This past season, he was able to get more playing time with the defense and he set a career-high in tackles (80), TFLs (three) sacks (half-a-sack), pass defenses (six), and fumble recoveries (two). Nixon is a slot corner so he is an option if Kenny Moore II isn’t back but if he is, Nixon can provide depth and special teams value.

Michael Davis

Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

A depth signing for the boundary that brings plenty of playing experience is Michael Davis. In each of the last four seasons, he has tallied at least 54 tackles, a TFL, 10 pass defenses, and an interception. Davis can be a quality corner to have on the roster that can start if injuries occur or if the young corners are having struggles on the field.

