10 Cardinals listed as questionable for Saturday’s game vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 16 banged up as they are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at home on Saturday. In their final injury report of the week, one player has been ruled out and another 10 are questionable.

The only player ruled out is linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee). He did not practice all week and will be placed on injured reserve.

Tight end Maxx Williams (knee) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring, calf) were unable to practice all week but are listed as questionable.

Both their other tight ends are also questionable. Dan Arnold (back) was a new addition on Thursday and was limited. Darrell Daniels (hamstring) was limited on Thursday after sitting out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Running back Chase Edmonds (knee, ankle) and receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) practiced on a limited basis for the first time all week on Thursday. They are also questionable.

Linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring), guard Justin Pugh (calf) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) were limited all week. This could mark Thompson’s return.

Linebacker Haason Reddick (shoulder) was a DNP Tuesday and limited both Wednesday and Thursday.

