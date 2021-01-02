10 candidates to replace Jim Schwartz as Eagles defensive coordinator
The coaching carousel in Philadelphia is underway, as defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, made the stunning move to not renew his contract or seek a new deal.
Philadelphia won the only Super Bowl in franchise history with Schwartz as defensive coordinator and his units twice finished in the top 5 in DVOA and never finished below No. 17.
The Eagles ranked ninth in scoring defense during his tenure and despite some ugly performances, he’s respected around the league.
With Schwartz set to sail off into the sunset, here are 10 candidates to replace him.
1. Kris Richard -- FA coach/ former Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator
Richard took a break from coaching this season and prior to that, he was the defensive backs coach in Dallas. Richard spent eight years with the Seahawks, the final three as defensive coordinator 2015-17, where his defenses ranked second, fifth, and 11th.
2. Steve Wilks FA DC
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilkes watches his team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium December 15, 2019.
Browns Vs Cardinals
Wilks's last gig was as defensive coordinator in Cleveland before Kevin Stefanski went with Joe Woods. In 2017, his only other season as a defensive coordinator, Wilks’ Carolina Panthers finished third in rushing defense. His positional expertise is also in the secondary, something that could help the Eagles in more than one area.
3. Gus Bradley -- Chargers DC
Dec 6, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (left) and defensive backs coach Ron Milus watch from the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Depending on how things shake up with Anthony Lynn, Bradley could be available and he could be an option if Pederson goes outside the NovaCare Complex. Bradley has familiarity running both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense and is a couple of years removed from having the Chargers defense ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense. The Chargers love to pressure off the edge and the former NFL head coach could bring a different energy to Philly.
4. Cory Undlin -- Lions DC
Undlin has familiarity with the Eagles and the secondary, but the Lions rank dead last in scoring defense and could set the NFL record for most points allowed in a season in Week 17.
5. Matt Burke -- Eagles Defensive Line Coach
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Burke is a Schwartz protege and has experience as a coordinator previously running the Dolphins defense.
6. Marquand Manuel -- Eagles defensive backs coach
Jun 13, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Like Burke, Manuel would be hired from within, and he comes with experience as a defensive coordinator during his time in Atlanta.
7. Raheem Morris -- Falcons interim HC
Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Morris got his start in the NFL as a defensive assistant under Gruden and succeeded him as head coach of the Bucs in 2009. Morris has been an assistant with the Falcons and was named defensive coordinator this season, taking over for Marquand Manuel. Morris is currently the interim head coach for the Falcons after they fired Dan Quinn.
8. Dave Borgonzi -- Colts LB Coach
Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, left, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi leave the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Borgonzi is in his third season with Indianapolis as linebackers coach. He has 14 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons in the NFL with the Colts (2018-19), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-13). Over the last two seasons, Borgonzi has helped develop Darius Leonard into one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL. In 2019, the Colts defense finished seventh in the league against the run after allowing 97.9 yards per game. It marked the first time that the Colts, who ranked eighth in rush defense in 2018, finished the year ranked in the top-10 in run defense in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77. The Indianapolis defense also ranked in the top-10 in interceptions (15, seventh) and takeaways (23, tied-10th).
9. Eric Washington -- Bills defensive line coach
Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Washington had previous stints as the Carolina Panthers and defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. Carolina ranked second in sacks and fifth in quarterback hits under Washington.
10. Demeco Ryans -- 49ers ILB coach
May 30, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans speaks to the press at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
A former Eagles and NFL linebacker, Ryans has been the 49ers inside linebackers coach since 2018. He served as the team's defensive quality control coach in 2017. Ryans was a member of a Niners defensive staff that helped guide a defense that ranked second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (281.8), the fewest total yards allowed per game by the team since 1997 (250.8). The 49ers defense also ranked first in the NFL in forced fumbles (21) and sixth in takeaways (27), while middle linebacker Fred Warner started all 16 games and led the team with 118 tackles, while also adding 3.0 sacks, one interception (returned for a touchdown), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and nine passes defended under Ryans tutelage.