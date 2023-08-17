10 burning questions for the 2023 South Jersey high school football season

Delsea's Zach Maxwell runs the ball during the football game between Delsea and Winslow Township played at Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The high school football season is about to kick off.

What are the biggest questions entering the 2023 campaign? The Courier-Post provides answers to help get you ready for the action.

What are 3 must-see games in the season's first month?

Millville vs. Toms River North at Ocean City, Battle at the Beach, Aug. 25, 4 p.m. – Two defending state champions, both with tons of top-end talent back, squaring off on Opening Day? Yes please. These are, arguably, the top two public schools in New Jersey, and they’re led by two of the most explosive players in the state in Toms River quarterback Micah Ford and Millville receiver Lotzeir Brooks. Get your popcorn ready.

Delsea at Winslow, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. – Last year, Penn State head coach James Franklin helicoptered to Delsea to catch one of his recruits, a Winslow player, in action. Franklin got the added bonus of seeing a fantastic football game, which Delsea pulled out. Who wins this round? The Crusaders, defending South Jersey Group 3 champions and Group 3 runner-up, are experienced and physical while the Eagles boast one of the most explosive teams in the area.

Mainland at Hammonton, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. – Millville’s late heroics denied Hammonton a sectional championship and Mainland a regional crown last season. Those losses have fired up these programs as they try to ascend the Group 4 mountain. This matchup will have huge playoff implications. These teams will try and wear each other out on the ground as Hammonton boasts reigning Courier-Post Offensive Player of the Year Kenny Smith and the Mustangs have a pair of excellent backs themselves in Stephen Ordille and Cohen Cook.

Which sub-.500 team from last season will rise this season?

Cedar Creek. The Pirates have sailed this trip before. They won a sectional title in 2019 before falling to 3-5 in 2020. They went 13-0 in 2021 before going 4-7 last year. They had some great senior classes those championship years and used the following season to build experience. That’s what happened last year. Cedar Creek brings back multiple starters including quarterback Billy Smith, standout receiver Alim Parks and star lineman Mandel Pettiford, and they’re looking to get back into the championship mix. Watch out for Penns Grove too.

Who will be the breakout offensive player of 2023?

Woodbury sophomore receiver Ibn Muhammad. Muhammad had an excellent freshman season with 18 catches for 276 yards and 6 touchdowns, but he was, at best, the fourth option on a loaded Thundering Herd offense behind running back Anthony Reagan Jr. and receivers JaBron Solomon and Jayden Johnson. Muhammad is about to take center stage in this offense and should make plenty of highlights.

Who will be the breakout defensive player of 2023?

Millville sophomore defensive end Jayden Jones. Jones started making his presence felt late during the Thunderbolts’ championship run, including a four-tackle effort in the state title game. This year, he’s slated to start from Day 1 and could be a wrecking machine on the outside. He already has offers from Michigan, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

How will transfers impact the season?

Some big-name quarterbacks made moves during the offseason. Deante Ruffin went from Camden to Winslow, Mahki Brunson moved from Eastside to Camden, Dante Viccharelli transferred from Pennsauken to Woodbury, Drew Craig went from Williamstown to Hammonton and Daniel Russo moved from Vineland to Delsea, though Russo won’t play quarterback for the Crusaders. All five of these players could find themselves at the heart of a championship race this season. Additionally, receiver Jaylan Hornsby (Camden to Winslow; Texas A&M recruit), receiver Nakeem Powell (Hammonton to Winslow), linebacker Jaden Green (Winslow to St. Augustine), running back Judah Anthony (Eastside to Camden), linebacker Calvin Johnson Jr. (Haddon Heights to Eastside), wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud (St. Joseph to Oakcrest) and defensive back Julius Townsel (St. Joseph to Pleasantville) are a handful of others that should play big roles with their new teams.

Who is the top uncommitted senior in South Jersey?

St. Augustine lineman Vincent Isom. A two-time All-South Jersey selection (Second Team in 2021, First Team in 2022), Isom is a four-year starter for the Hermits. He wows with his agility on the offensive end and his physicality on the defensive front. It’s hard to find a coach that’s played St. Augustine the past two years that hasn’t raved about Isom’s impact. He’s got offers from Brown and Marist, but the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder deserves more. Others worthy of recognition include Eastside linebacker Will Love, the top uncommitted senior in the state, according to 247sports.com, and Lenape defensive back Michael LeMay, a returning All-South Jersey First Team selection. Love, the No. 6-rated recruit who missed a large chunk of last season with injury, has offers from Rutgers, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.

Are there any freshmen expected to make an impact this fall?

Glassboro’s Xavier Sabb and Winslow’s Ausar Heard. Sabb’s older brother Amari was highlighted in this spot last year and he delivered with nearly 1,000 yards of offense, 9 total touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Xavier Sabb is an outstanding athlete as well that will have an immediate role next to his brother both as a receiver and defensive back. Heard is the younger brother of Camden grad James Heard Jr., the reigning Courier-Post Defensive Player of the Year. James was in the backfield all season last year and Ausar will look to do the same from his outside linebacker position with the Eagles.

Are there any milestones to watch?

The big one is Florence head coach Joe Frappoli beginning his 50th season leading the Flash. He has a career record of 329-158-5, has led the program to 30 playoff appearances and 6 sectional titles. It’s been a remarkable career and one worth celebrating.

What games are going to most impact WJFL championship races?

Some divisions like the West Jersey Football League American are so stacked that getting a beat on it is tough in August. However, a pair of September games already stand out as potential division-deciders, and both are being played on Sept. 15 – Pleasantville at Glassboro and Mainland at Atlantic City. Pleasantville won last year’s matchup 20-12 and wound up winning the WJFL Patriot by a game over Glassboro. Mainland downed Atlantic City 56-26 in the deciding matchup of the WJFL United. These four squads are the top contenders in their divisions again.

Who would be your first pick in a South Jersey fantasy football draft this year?

Millville’s Lotzeir Brooks. Knock on wood as the player mentioned last year, Cherokee’s Brandon Boria, battled injuries all year, but Brooks is a special talent. There’s a reason he has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and a litany of other programs, virtually assuring he’ll be able to pick wherever he wants to play at the next level. Brooks is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He only had 86 touches last year, but still finished with 16 offensive touchdowns. Expect Brooks to get the ball more, meaning the numbers could be monstrous.

