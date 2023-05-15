10 Broncos players returning from injuries in 2023

The Denver Broncos will get some serious reinforcements returning in 2023 after having several key players miss time in 2022 with various injuries.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is not counted among the ten players listed below, but he is also recovering from offseason knee surgery. Wilson also through hamstring and shoulder injuries in 2022, plus a concussion.

Denver will hope that Wilson will be able to stay healthy in 2023. The Broncos will also be eager to welcome back left tackle Garett Bolles, running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Tim Patrick on offense once they have recovered.

Here’s the full list of 10 players aiming to bounce back from notable injuries this summer.

RB Javonte Williams (ACL)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WR Tim Patrick (ACL)

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

WR KJ Hamler (pectoral)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OT Garett Bolles (leg)

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

ILB Jonas Griffith (foot)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

OLB Randy Gregory (knee)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OLB Christopher Allen (foot)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OLB Aaron Patrick (ACL)

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

DB Caden Sterns (hip)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

DB JL Skinner (pectoral)

(Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire