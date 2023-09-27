10 breakout stars around Coachella Valley midway through 2023 high school football season

We’ve reached the halfway point to the 2023 high school football season in the Coachella Valley and through the first half several players have elevated their game on the field. Watching that may have been the best part of the early half of the season.

Some players have gone from mere starters to stars. Others may have already been stars for their respective teams, but they’ve played their way into becoming some of the biggest standouts in the valley this season.

Either way, The Desert Sun has compiled this list of players who have caught our attention that we did not already peg as elite players in the valley before the season. That group included Coachella Valley's Aaron Ramirez, Palm Desert's Dawson Johnson, Yucca Valley's Javin Hudson and Michael Ramos, Jr., La Quinta's Aiden Nsubuga, Shadow Hills' Jermiah Peffers, Xavier Prep's Tyson Ruiz and Kyle Hill, Rancho Mirage's Abel Flores, Palm Springs' Carl Brenagh and Indio's Cristhian Orozco.

While our preseason Elite 11 players have shined, let's take a closer look at the stars of this season who we have not previously highlighted.

So, in alphabetical order, here’s 10 of our midseason breakout stars from the 2023 high school football season in the valley:

Braden Cervello, Xavier Prep

Cervello was an all-league honorable selection last year, playing kicker, punter, receiver and defensive back. This season, powered by a strong offseason, Cervello has become perhaps the most versatile player in the valley.

It’s a bold statement but consider this: Cervello has rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, intercepted three passes, averaged 37.6 yards per punt, made a field goal and converted on all 15 extra-point attempts. Has anyone else in the valley contributed in so many different ways for their team?

Zach Gibbs, Palm Desert

Gibbs entered the season as one of the Aztecs’ top returning players, having received second team all-league honors last season. But the junior has turned some heads with just how productive he’s been for a team that has struggled through the early part of the season.

Gibbs, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds, recorded a whopping 52 tackles in just three games this season, and his 17.3 tackles per game average was tied with teammate Dawson Johnson for tops in the valley through Palm Desert’s first four games. Gibbs also recorded three quarterback sacks in his first three games.

Jordan Johnson, Palm Springs

We knew Johnson would be a player to watch this season, but he’s even started to surpass our expectations. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries in a win over Palo Verde Valley on Sept. 22. Two weeks earlier, he racked up 145 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a loss to Ramona.

With arguably the biggest offensive line in the valley in front of him, Johnson should be a player to follow closely in the DEL this season.

Austin McDanel, Xavier Prep

You already know the stars at Xavier Prep. There's four-year starter Tyson Ruiz, Kyle Hill and Elijah Vaikona and their Division I scholarship offers, and of course hard-hitting linebacker Jesus Pazos. McDanel is another Xavier Prep player you should familiarize yourself with.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior plays receiver, running back, defensive back and even some linebacker, and his influence is all over the Saints' 4-1 start this season.

McDanel has carried the ball for 202 yards and a touchdown, he's caught some passes and he's recorded 35 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. Other players in the valley have better numbers, to be sure, but few have elevated their game to the level McDanel has played at early this season.

Sebastian Osorio, La Quinta

La Quinta would have had plenty of excuses for early-season losses without star running back Aiden Nsubuga and his backup Julian Zendejas both out with injuries. Nsubuga has been nursing multiple injuries this season and has barely played and Zendejas tore his ACL the game after he ran for 142 yards and a touchdown.

But in their absence, Osorio, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior, has shined. He ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Sultana and 162 yards and two scores in another win over Southwest a week later.

In the first four games of the season, he had recorded 438 yards and seven touchdowns. Not bad for someone who wasn’t pegged to play a starring role at running back this season.

Mikey Rodriguez, Coachella Valley

Rodriguez was a player some identified as having a breakout season over the summer, and he’s managed to live up to that. In four games for the Arabs, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver has caught 20 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns from junior quarterback Derek Calderon, who has had a breakout season of his own.

Rodriguez also returns kicks and punts and plays defensive back for Coachella Valley. He nearly returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against Desert Hot Springs, and his interception against the Golden Eagles likely prevented a touchdown.

We'll be curious to see what Rodriguez does the second half of the season for an encore.

Xavier Rodriguez, Shadow Hills

Rodriguez has started since his sophomore year, but he missed almost all of his junior season and it was unclear, at least to us, whether this season he would be the playmaker he once was.

Well, he’s left no doubt about that.

Rodriguez scored both touchdowns — one receiving, another on an interception return — in a narrow loss to Yucaipa on Sept. 1. His play was also huge in a narrow win over Serrano, catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior caught 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ first four games this season, while intercepting a pair of passes. Considering that Shadow Hills didn’t have much offense his sophomore year, this feels a bit like a breakthrough performance this season.

Rene Romero, Cathedral City

A four-year varsity player who bench pressed more than 300 pounds, Romero was already a star player at Cathedral City entering this season. But this year, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior has elevated his game even further and he and teammate Noah Gannon are the biggest reasons for the Lions' 3-1 start the season.

In a win over Twentynine Palms, Romero rushed for 277 yards (third-most in school history) and a touchdown, with an interception on defense. A week earlier, in a narrow loss to Yucca Valley, Romero caught four passes for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns and scored a third touchdown on an 82-yard punt return.

Romero's play has been nothing short of electric and with him in the lineup it feels like nothing is impossible for the Lions in the Desert Valley League.

Messiah Smith, Desert Hot Springs

There are several players at Desert Hot Springs who could land into this category, because the entire team has played a role in the 4-1 start. Running back Christian Davis, specifically, has rushed for 453 and nine touchdowns in five games this season and won the game against Perris on a last-minute kickoff return — his 10th score of the season.

But Smith, who has never played quarterback before this season, has been the biggest revelation, and perhaps the largest of several reasons for the early success the Golden Eagles have had.

Under center, Smith, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs around 170 pounds, has thrown for 614 yards and six touchdown passes versus just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 336 yards and six more touchdowns.

More importantly, his leadership and calm demeanor under pressure has been the catalyst for a team that is playing with a lot of confidence for the first time in years.

Jeremiah Williams, Rancho Mirage

If you saw Williams’ vision and athleticism on display in practice before the season, I promise that you would have known that he would have a big year if given the opportunity to have the ball in his hands at least a dozen times a game.

So, the fact that Williams has rushed for 529 yards and eight touchdowns in four games in a featured role isn’t a big surprise. The surprise is that the 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior has been so consistent in doing it.

Williams has rushed for at least one touchdown in every game this season, and at least 100 yards in every game but the loss to Norte Vista. In that game, he still managed 75 yards on 13 carries.

With five league games still to play, Williams should be able to reach the 1,000-yard mark with at least 15 touchdowns by the end of the season.

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley at The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 10 breakout high school football stars around Coachella Valley