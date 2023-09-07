Here are 10 breakout Augusta-area high school football players you need to see in Week 4

We're nearly a month into high school football in Augusta with games kicking off this Friday.

Teams are just two or three weeks out of their region schedules, meaning there's not much time left to work out inefficiencies in the system before seeding is on the line. We continue to compile real data to project where teams will end up, but anything can happen on a given Friday night.

One thing that always stands out at this point, however, are those players that weren't on anybody's radar entering the season. Which players have become household names? Which transfer has flourished the most in his new situation? Which team has benefited the most from young, breakout players?

Dallas Carter, Augusta Christian

Carter has proven himself to be a real playmaker since the start of last season, regardless of whether he lines up in the backfield, out wide or in the defensive secondary. With Wilson Donnelly under center, the two have built the level of chemistry over the past year-plus that makes for big plays in pivotal moments. Through two games, Carter is averaging just under 15 yards per catch and will be key against a much-improved Betlehem Christian Academy team.

Carter Chavous, Augusta Prep

Through two games, the freshman has been asked to wear several hats in Todd Booker’s offense. Chavous has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback and leads the Cavaliers with 111 rushing yards on 24 carries. These reps will be valuable as Chavous and this Augusta Prep team grows throughout the season.

Brandon Lively, Burke County

Lively entered his senior season as the emotional leader of this Burke County defense and through two games, he’s walked the walk. In wins over Thomson and Effingham County, the linebacker has racked up 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In last season’s 50-14 win over Evans, Lively finished with 19 total tackles (15 solo) in perhaps his best game of the season. Expect him to be in the middle of every big play again Friday.

EJ Hogan, Evans

The junior tailback has been an excellent complement to Dream 16 standout Rayshaun King through two games. Hogan leads the Knights with 191 rushing yards on 25 carries and the running back trio of King, Hogan and Brandon Mims will be key if Evans is to pull off the upset over Burke County Friday.

Travis Brigham, Cross Creek

Brigham is a big play waiting to happen every snap for the Razorbacks. He caught just three passes in the win over Glenn Hills but racked up 124 yards and a touchdown. Averaging 41 yards per touch is dangerous at any level and the ability to score from anywhere on the field means 3-0 Jenkins County can’t afford to take a play off Friday night.

Christopher Chapel, Greenbrier

Chapel has been the biggest producer for the Wolfpack defense to this point. He’s tallied 35 total tackles (4 for a loss) and a sack through three games. The senior linebacker playing next to Nolan Panzella gives this Greenbrier unit a steady front seven that will be key going into Friday’s rivalry meeting with Lakeside.

Ty Jones, Lakeside

Jones stepped in and became a playmaker for the Panthers from the minute he came over from Greenbrier. He’s caught a team-high 13 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown through two games and has proven to be a weapon in the kick/punt return game. He’s also deflected two passes on defense. Expect Jones to be all over the field as Lakeside faces off against his former school Friday.

Ethan Evangelista, Harlem

Evangelista has been a versatile weapon for Mark Boiter’s offense. The senior quarterback has completed 69 percent of his passes for 530 yards and eight touchdowns (with no picks) through three games. He's also ran the football 23 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite targets are his brother, Elijah, and Kee Williams and while the Harlem offense isn’t as ground heavy as years’ past, they’re finding the end zone with as much, or better, efficiency.

JJ Gant, Hephzibah

While Telly Johnson understandably garners all the headlines for the Hephzibah offense, quarterback JJ Gant deserves some recognition for the job he’s done early on. Replacing two-year starter Jalen Patrick was no easy task, but Gant came in and kept this offense rolling. He’s able to make plays through the air and on the ground, forcing opposing defenses to pick their poison. His growth under center will be integral to the Rebels’ run to competing for a Region 4-AAA title.

Mike Doe, North Augusta

When Beans Hunt transferred in from Thomas Jefferson Academy, it would’ve been easy to see that North Augusta’s running back room would be crowded. What actually happened is sophomore Mike Doe emerged as a real offensive weapon for the Yellow Jackets, while Hunt’s skills are being used at the receiver position (as seen by 150 all-purpose yards against Lakeside last week). Doe broke the century mark on the ground in the season-opener against Evans and has been a pivotal three-down back in each game since.

