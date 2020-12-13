10 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Browns: Time for the defense to shine

The Baltimore Ravens have to be hungry this week, going up against the Cleveland Browns. Not only is this an AFC North rivalry game to heat things up, the Ravens’ playoff hopes very much cling to winning this game. Meanwhile, the Browns are looking to secure their own playoff fate while seriously hurting Baltimore’s. This should be a double chin strap game.

But we here at Ravens Wire are predicting quite the game from the defense this week. Despite some lackluster play at times this season, Baltimore’s defense has shown flashes of what everyone expected: an absolutely dominant unit that can not only shut down opponents but embarrass them. Whether it’s a ton of sacks or interceptions, many of the Ravens Wire contributors believe Baltimore’s defense lives up to that billing this week.

As we say every week, none of us are saying these bold predictions are written in stone or really all that likely to happen. But they’re far more likely than some people might believe and some of us have been right more than a few times. Still, this is a fun exercise meant to bring a little levity, hyperbole, and a touch of homer-ism to a game that people sometimes take far too seriously.

Check out our bold predictions for the Ravens vs. Browns in Week 14:

Ravens blow the Browns out of the water

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Cleveland has been playing really good football as of late and deserves quite a bit of praise for doing so. But this isn't the first time the Browns have looked like world-beaters only to come crashing back down to Earth. And until I see continued success -- especially in the AFC North -- I'm not going to hold my breath that they've finally figured it out. This week, Baltimore proves that point once again. The Ravens blew them out of the water in Week 1 and they make yet another big statement by doing it again on "Monday Night Football," in front of the entire country. There are few teams better than Baltimore under the lights and while the Ravens haven't looked outstanding this season, they've got everything needed to open a can of . . . Baltimore beats down Cleveland, getting a 10-point lead early and never letting the game get closer. By the final whistle, the Ravens will have won by 20-plus points. -- Matthew Stevens

J.K. Dobbins leads all players on both sides in rushing attempts and yards

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens went back to their three-headed rushing attack against the Cowboys, relegating J.K. Dobbins from the lead back role he’d assumed prior to his Covid absence. While the Ravens have talked up the fact that they’ll continue to rotate, this ends up all being a ruse as Dobbins is handed the starting gig via snap counts and rushing attempts. And he doesn’t hand it back, finishing the day with more attempts and yards than any other player in the game . . . including the Browns stud Nick Chubb -- Neil Dutton

Ravens rush for 300-plus yards

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

If the Ravens want to take the Browns out of the game quickly, they will want to run the ball and force Cleveland to play catch-up through the air. This will take the Browns' best weapon -- Nick Chubb -- out of the equation more than they'd like. The Ravens rushed for a season-high 294 yards on the ground, breaking a three-game losing streak in last week’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Running the ball will keep the Browns on the sidelines and Baltimore’s best playmakers -- Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram -- will show why they were the No. 1 rushing team in the league last season. -- Robert Sobus

Ravens hold the Browns to under 100-yards rushing

Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports

This one is very bold. The Browns come into Week 14 with the second-best rushing attack in the league. The Ravens know what Cleveland wants and needs to do to win this game and they're going to pile up bodies to ensure it happens. If the Ravens can take Chubb out of the equation it will be an easy win for Baltimore. -- Robert Sobus

Ravens defense allows under 10 points

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Ravens are being blessed with extra time to prepare and recover compared to the last two weeks, this will be the game they finally play up to their standards. This will be very similar to Week 1, except the Ravens won’t put up as many points which will keep the game interesting into the second half. -- James Trefry

Marquise Brown catches 2 TD passes

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As I noted in my first bold prediction, the Ravens will keep the Browns' offense in check. However, Baltimore's offense won't get going properly until the second half. On back-to-back drives to open the second half, Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins will showcase their skills and take the Ravens on two long drives capped off by Jackson-to-Brown touchdown throws. -- James Trefry

Lamar Jackson throws 4 TD passes

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Ravens have reactivated some key personnel for this game after COVID-19 decimated their starting lineup the last two weeks. Jackson found a bit of his mojo last week against the Cowboys and should that trend continue, the deceptively 9-3 Browns may be ripe for the picking. While the focus may still center around the running game and the legs of J.K. Dobbins and Jackson, the Browns may fall into the trap of selling out to stop the opposing ground attack, opening up passing lanes. With tight end Mark Andrews back in the lineup, Jackson will have plenty of options to inflict damage on a team he’s had no problem scoring on during his career. -- Alex Bente

Ravens defense picks off Baker Mayfield 3 times

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

When Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays well, he can be quite dangerous. But the Ravens have made him look at his worst in recent matchups. Although they may have looked a step out of sync last week, if Baltimore’s secondary can play up to the level it’s capable of, there’s no doubt they will fool and frustrate Mayfield into making mistakes in a game with so much on the line. That plays out this week as the group intercepts Mayfield three times. -- Alex Bente

Mark Andrews scores 2 TDs against the Browns

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tight end Mark Andrews will be returning to the field for Baltimore on Monday after missing the past two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. His presence will certainly be welcome by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has developed some nice chemistry with Andrews over the last two-plus years. Andrews has had two straight two-touchdown games against Cleveland in their past two matchups and that trend should continue. -- Kevin Oestreicher

The Ravens sack Baker Mayfield 5 times

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This prediction is as bold as it gets. The Browns have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, if not the outright best unit. Meanwhile, the Ravens have had trouble generating pressure on quarterbacks in recent weeks. With Calais Campbell potentially not playing in this game, Baltimore would lose a significant amount of interior pressure and be relying on players such as Derek Wolfe and Justin Madubuike to force Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield out of the pocket. It's a tall task, but with Matthew Judon returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it's possible. -- Kevin Oestreicher

