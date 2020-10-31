10 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers: Big plays abound in Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first of what could very well be three times this season. The intensity of this rivalry has been talked about all week, meaning we should match the same intensity in this week’s bold predictions.

The Ravens sit at 5-1 but haven’t looked perfect. They’ve done quite a bit to remedy that over the last week, trading for pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue and signing wide receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad. Coming off a bye, Baltimore should be as healthy as they’ve been recently and as prepared for an undefeated Steelers team as possible.

Some of us here at Ravens Wire believe that’ll fix some of their issues while others are predicting a rougher contest for Baltimore this week. We won’t know which ones were right and wrong until the final whistle, but take a look at the 10 bold things we think could happen in Week 8 against the Steelers to see what just might go down.