10 bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021

On March 29, 1977, the NFL voted to increase the league regular season from 14 to 16 games, beginning in the 1978 campaign.

The league went 44 years between adding regular-season games, but back in March, the league officially adopted a 17-game regular season, beginning this upcoming 2021 season.

Teams and fans are focused on the expanded playoffs and enhanced opportunity to reach the Super Bowl, but what about the single-season records that could fall around the league, or the different scenario’s that could play out in a league where crazy things happen.

With the season opener just days away, here are 10 bold predictions for the Eagles in 2021.

1. Hurts will shatter Eages record for Passing Yards in a season 4,039 (Carson Wentz 2019)

Carson Wentz broke Donovan McNabb's single-season record during his historic 2019 run and also became the first Eagles quarterback in franchise history to pass for over 4,000 yards. Hurts would need to average 237 passing yards per game and suffer no significant injury to hit the 4,040 mark in 17 games. With DeVonta Smith, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and more weapons at his disposal, Hurts smashes Wentz's record.

2. Josh Sweat records 16 sacks

One sack a game for a guy who's gotten better every season shouldn't be an impossible feat considering Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave will crush the pocket from inside out. The Eagles haven't had a player approach Reggie White's 21 since Jason Babin logged 18 back in 2011. Sweat is the youngest of the veteran pass rushers and the one that could approach White's mark with a magical season. In a rotational role, Sweat would need to average 1.2 sacks per game to break the franchise mark.

3. Gardner Minshew won't start any games

Hurts has been relatively healthy his entire career dating back to Alabama, so it's hard to see the second-year quarterback miss more than a half of game action. Hurts trains with Lane Johnson during the summer and his powerlifting background should protect him as a runner. If forced to choose between Joe Flacco or Minshew, then things could change, but Hurts misses no significant time in year two.

4. Miles Sanders breaks the Eagles' single season rushing yards record 1,607 (LeSean McCoy 2013)

Sanders hasn't rushed for 900 yards in a season during his two seasons in the NFL, but he's explosive enough, and with added carries and focus on the running game, he could push McCoy's 2013 record. Nick Sirianni's plan is to put Jalen Hurts in the best position to succeed and that means a full-scale rushing attack. Philadelphia's three-headed rushing attack will likely resemble the Colts from 2020. That team was lead in rushing by rookie Jonathan Taylor, who logged 1,169 yards on 232 carries. Nyheim Hines was next with 89 carries. In Philadelphia, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are likely to carry the load in the passing game from the running back position. That leaves Sanders to run behind a top-10 offensive line when healthy. Sanders would need to average 94.5 yards per game to break Shady's record.

5. Anthony Harris logs 8+ interceptions

Anthony Harris a top-tier safety and he'll thrive in Jonathan Gannon's two-deep system, with two safeties over the top. Harris had six interceptions for the Vikings in 2019 and he'll likely replicate that success behind a stout Eagles defense.

6. Rookie RB Kenneth Gainwell catches 70 balls

A talented rookie running back, Gainwell led the Eagles throughout the summer in targets during joint practice and game action. a four-catch per game average isn't out of the question for the talented rookie from Memphis.

7. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside scores 4+ touchdowns

A potential red-zone monster who has a head coach that believes in his skill set, Arcega-Whiteside could eat inside the 20-yard line if the Eagles make the third-year wideout a focal point. With teams focused on Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and DeVonta Smith, Arcega-Whiteside flies under the radar for four touchdowns this season.

8. Javon Hargrave logs 25 tackles for loss

T.J. Watt had the most tackles for loss in 2020, with 23 tackles and Javon Hargrave will come close to smashing that mark. A game-wrecking defensive tackle, Hargrave will spend 2021 collapsing pockets.

9. DeVonta Smith 1,000+ yards receiving -- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Smith is talented beyond his years, smooth at the line of scrimmage and catching passes from his close friend. Jalen Hurts is going to target the Heisman Trophy winner early and often to the tune of 1,155-yards receiving as a rookie. That mark and an Eagles playoff run should spur Smith towards the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy.

10. Eagles make the playoffs

There are warts on the roster, but most of the concerns center around the quarterback, a rookie wide receiver, and stability at cornerback. If Philadelphia can stay healthy upfront, have Jalen Hurts improve his accuracy while being efficient on third down, the Birds could be a dark horse team in the expanded NFC.

