10 bold predictions for the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2023 season

We’re now less than one week away from Colorado football’s Deion Sanders era officially beginning at TCU. The storylines are plentiful as the Buffs have an opportunity to make history this season after winning just one game last fall.

With a boatload of new talent coming to Boulder, the outside expectations for the Buffs are wide-ranging. Some foresee another bottom of the Pac-12 season while others have Colorado reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2020. Inside Coach Prime’s locker room, though, the unified focus is to win and win now.

Below are 10 bold predictions that I’m throwing out for Colorado’s 2023 season:

Travis Hunter will finish top five in Heisman voting

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If he can stay healthy and play both cornerback and wide receiver consistently, Hunter’s unique resume should make him a favorite non-QB in the Heisman conversation.

Either Oregon, USC or Utah will be upset

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I didn’t have Colorado beating any of those three teams in my game-by-game predictions, but I’d also be surprised if I’m not wrong at least once. This Buffs team is more than capable of delivering an upset on any given week.

Dylan Edwards will win Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year

(Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

This will largely be dependent on whether he can get enough carries. When the ball does find his hands, though, there aren’t many other Pac-12 freshmen with Edwards’ ability.

Colorado won't have a 1,000-yard rusher

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

There is simply too much talent in Colorado’s RBs room for one player to get enough carries to reach 1,000 yards. Alton McCaskill IV, Kavosiey Smoke, Dylan Edwards and Anthony Hankerson are all deserving of carries and each will have at least one big game this season, I predict.

Additionally, I’d like to see the O-line prove itself first before I put more confidence into the run game.

Shedeur Sanders will complete 70% of his passes

(Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

Everyone has been raving about Shedeur Sanders’ accuracy in fall camp and I believe that will translate into him completing at least 70% of his passes this season. Bo Nix was the only Pac-12 QB with at least 400 attempts who hit that number last season.

Trevor Woods will make first-team All-Pac-12

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Woods has been receiving some preseason All-Pac-12 buzz and I see him finishing his junior year as one of the top safeties in the league.

Bowl eligibility will come down to season finale

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very possible that Colorado will enter the final week of the regular season at 5-6. And even if they finish with a loss at Utah, five wins is still more than many are predicting.

Colorado's defense will lead the Pac-12 in forced turnovers

(Courtesy of CU athletics)

Colorado’s star-studded secondary could easily average at least one interception per game — that is if opponents are willing to test the likes of Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, Cormani McClain and Trevor Woods.

Colorado-TCU will go into overtime

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Why not? An already enticing matchup will live up to its hype as the Buffs and Horned Frogs will go into overtime in Week 1. Even if Colorado doesn’t hold on, an overtime game should prove plenty of doubters wrong.

Walk-ons will have big moments

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While I’m certainly excited to watch Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and others do their thing this season, I’m also looking forward to the Buffs’ talented walk-ons making some noise. I see wide receivers Chernet Estes and Kaleb Mathis, running back Charlie Offerdahl and cornerback Isreal Solomon all contributing at some point.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire