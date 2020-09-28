The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week three: Seahawks and Packers confirm contender status while Falcons blow another lead

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. - AP

Josh Allen delivers (again)

In the opening weeks of the season, Josh Allen has performed at an extremely high level. Against the Rams on Sunday, he did it again. Buffalo got out to a dominant lead before LA fought their way back, sneaking in front.

It fell on Allen to save his side - and that is exactly what he did. He drove his side down the field, coming up with the crucial touchdown pass to secure a 35-32 win, taking the Bills to 3-0.

It was not perfect from Allen, who made a couple of mistakes. However, he ended the game with over 300 passing yards, four touchdown throws, a rushing touchdown and ultimately a win. Allen is having some season.

The Chicago Bears, somehow, move to 3-0

The Bears fought back from the brink of defeat to beat the Atlanta Falcons, maintaining their winning streak. Chicago could have easily lost a couple of games already but staged a comeback when it mattered.

After an uninspiring first half, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles who got the offense moving immediately. Foles threw for three touchdowns and energised an otherwise lacklustre offense.

The Bears do not feel like a 3-0 team, but they are after winning all three of their matches by just four points apiece. Can they keep it up against the Colts next week?

The Falcons choke again

The Atlanta Falcons have become the unquestioned chokers of the NFL. Having given up a seemingly unassailable lead last week against the Cowboys, the Falcons conspired to throw away another victory on Sunday. The Bears trailed by 16 points but still came out victorious after a dramatic second half.

After two crushing back-to-back defeats for Atlanta, they desperately need to find a way to shift the momentum and get themselves over the line for a win.

View photos Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley, left, and Damontae Kazee walk off the field after losing to the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Atlanta. - AP More

Eagles in trouble

The Philadelphia Eagles, a team widely considered playoff bound ahead of the season, have still failed to win a game despite a favourable schedule. They lost to Washington in week one, were well beaten by the Rams the following week and then tied with the Bengals after overtime in week three. For the Eagles to not have won a game yet, against that opposition list, is unacceptable.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is struggling, not helped by an offensive line injury crisis. The Eagles got themselves into overtime after a great play by Wentz and looked set to win with the momentum gained. Instead, they faltered, failing to move the chains. In the end, they punted the ball away, accepting a tie with the Bengals. A vapid end.

New England bounce back in style

The Cam Newton-led Patriots have started the season strong, only narrowly losing to the impressive Seahawks in week two. New England were eager to bounce back from defeat but faced a Raiders outfit that had defeated the Saints less than a week earlier.

Despite Newton not being at his fluent best, the Patriots won with ease. On offense, Rex Burkhead came to the fore, as did running back Sony Michel who put together his best game in a long time. The Patriots also managed to keep one of the league’s best tight ends, Darren Waller, virtually anonymous throughout the game by making sure he was extremely well covered at all times.

An impressive all round performance.

View photos New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. - Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports More

Story continues