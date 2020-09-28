The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week three: Seahawks and Packers confirm contender status while Falcons blow another lead

Josh Allen delivers (again)
In the opening weeks of the season, Josh Allen has performed at an extremely high level. Against the Rams on Sunday, he did it again. Buffalo got out to a dominant lead before LA fought their way back, sneaking in front.
It fell on Allen to save his side - and that is exactly what he did. He drove his side down the field, coming up with the crucial touchdown pass to secure a 35-32 win, taking the Bills to 3-0.
It was not perfect from Allen, who made a couple of mistakes. However, he ended the game with over 300 passing yards, four touchdown throws, a rushing touchdown and ultimately a win. Allen is having some season.
The Chicago Bears, somehow, move to 3-0
The Bears fought back from the brink of defeat to beat the Atlanta Falcons, maintaining their winning streak. Chicago could have easily lost a couple of games already but staged a comeback when it mattered.
After an uninspiring first half, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles who got the offense moving immediately. Foles threw for three touchdowns and energised an otherwise lacklustre offense.
The Bears do not feel like a 3-0 team, but they are after winning all three of their matches by just four points apiece. Can they keep it up against the Colts next week?
The Falcons choke again
The Atlanta Falcons have become the unquestioned chokers of the NFL. Having given up a seemingly unassailable lead last week against the Cowboys, the Falcons conspired to throw away another victory on Sunday. The Bears trailed by 16 points but still came out victorious after a dramatic second half.
After two crushing back-to-back defeats for Atlanta, they desperately need to find a way to shift the momentum and get themselves over the line for a win.
Eagles in trouble
The Philadelphia Eagles, a team widely considered playoff bound ahead of the season, have still failed to win a game despite a favourable schedule. They lost to Washington in week one, were well beaten by the Rams the following week and then tied with the Bengals after overtime in week three. For the Eagles to not have won a game yet, against that opposition list, is unacceptable.
Quarterback Carson Wentz is struggling, not helped by an offensive line injury crisis. The Eagles got themselves into overtime after a great play by Wentz and looked set to win with the momentum gained. Instead, they faltered, failing to move the chains. In the end, they punted the ball away, accepting a tie with the Bengals. A vapid end.
New England bounce back in style
The Cam Newton-led Patriots have started the season strong, only narrowly losing to the impressive Seahawks in week two. New England were eager to bounce back from defeat but faced a Raiders outfit that had defeated the Saints less than a week earlier.
Despite Newton not being at his fluent best, the Patriots won with ease. On offense, Rex Burkhead came to the fore, as did running back Sony Michel who put together his best game in a long time. The Patriots also managed to keep one of the league’s best tight ends, Darren Waller, virtually anonymous throughout the game by making sure he was extremely well covered at all times.
An impressive all round performance.
The Vikings lose… again
Ahead of the season, the Vikings were expected to battle it out with the Packers for control of the NFC North. Instead, they have lost all three of their games - and now sit three wins behind two divisional rivals in Green Bay and Chicago. Minnesota already has a serious mountain to climb if they are to make it to the playoffs.
The 31-30 loss to the Titans was less chastening than the previous two defeats, however the Vikings are running out of time to get on track for a successful season. The form of quarterback Kirk Cousins is a worry in particular, although the remarkable performance of Dalvin Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson should provide Vikings fans with some hope.
The 49ers: what injury crisis?
The 49ers have been brutally hit by injuries this season. Alongside quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Soloman Thomas, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel, Dee Ford and George Kittle have all been injured.
Yet, despite this star-studded injury list, San Francisco cruised to another victory, crushing the Giants with ease, just as they did to the Jets the week before. Back-up QB Nick Mullens played well, and with some players set to return in the next couple of weeks, it would not be wise to write off the 49ers yet.
The Seahawks offense look unstoppable
Russell Wilson has without doubt been the best player in the league so far this season. His red hot form continued against the Cowboys, securing another win in a high-scoring shootout.
The way in which Russell is throwing the ball downfield with such accuracy is truly a sight to behold. He ended the game with 315 passing yards, five touchdown throws and no interceptions.
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett registered another incredible performance and DK Metcalf recovered from a truly woeful mistake to make the catch for the game winning touchdown.
DK Metcalf fumbles the score away after TOASTING Trevon Diggs— PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/7CTPILG3TO
One concern will be the injury sustained by impressive running back Chris Carson at the end of the victory, with a high ankle sprain the tentative diagnosis.
Darnold delivers disaster
The pressure is, rightly or wrongly, starting to mount on Sam Darnold in New York. The talented quarterback has a fairly miserable team and coaching set up around him. However, on Sunday, Darnold was to blame as he threw three interceptions in a brutal defeat.
The ability of Darnold is apparent - he created a touchdown out of nothing against the Colts, just as he did the week before - but he needs to eradicate the errors. The Jets play the Broncos in prime time on Thursday in what could be a huge moment in the career of Sam Darnold.
The Packers look the real deal
Green Bay recorded another impressive victory on Sunday night, this time beating the Saints away from home to move to 3-0. Aaron Rodgers once again stood out, utilising running back Aaron Jones and receiver Allen Lazard to great effect.
The Packers’ offense looks far more fluent this year and, despite the absence of Davante Adams, moved down the field against a strong Saints defense with regularity.
Young head coach Matt LaFleur’s NFL regular season record is now 16-3. A seriously impressive start to his career.