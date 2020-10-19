The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week six: Steelers confirm contender status while Buccaneers deliver complete performance

Steelers bring Browns down to earth
Heading into this divisional clash, the Browns were starting to gather momentum. They were 4-1 with some of their star names finally coming to the fore. Taking on the Steelers was always a tough assignment, but to be beaten so convincingly is a real disappointment for the Browns.
The Steelers dominated the entirety of the contest, finishing with a 38-7 victory which takes them to 5-0 for just the second time in their history. The last time they were in this position was 1978.
The Pittsburgh defense tormented Baker Mayfield, recording four sacks and picking off two interceptions while Chase Claypool once again performed for the Steelers offense.
Pittsburgh looks set to go deep into the season. Cleveland, not so much.
The Bears win again
The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers in a shoot-out between two teams playing beyond expectations. The Bears came out winners in a fairly close encounter, taking them to a remarkable 5-1 start.
But are the Bears any good? Well, it is hard to argue with their record, especially as they overcame a strong Bucs side and an in-form Panthers team. Their schedule has not been too tricky but at some point they deserve credit for their start to the campaign.
The decision to switch from Mitch Trubisky to Nick Foles seems to have been a smart one. The former Super Bowl MVP has brought a degree of composure to quarterback that Trubisky lacked.
More importantly in this game, the Bears defense delivered once more, pressuring and sacking Teddy Bridgewater, forcing turnovers at important moments. Chicago are undoubtedly a defensive team.
The Bears take on the Rams, the Saints, the Titans, the Vikings and the Packers in the next five games. Win a couple of those and they will be right in playoff contention.
The Titans deserve respect
Tennessee have endured a hugely interrupted season thus far due to coronavirus outbreaks on the team. For that reason, their performances on the field have slightly slipped under the radar.
On Sunday, they won a dramatic victory against the Texans in over-time after scoring a last-gap touchdown to salvage a draw in regular time.
Derrick Henry put in a truly great performance, including a 94 yard touchdown run, another rushing touchdown and a 52 yard reception to boot.
DERRICK HENRY ABSURD 94-YARD TD 🤯— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Z3QQ2zvT77
Despite facing an in-form Deshaun Watson, the Titans managed to get over the line, remaining unbeaten. They take on the Steelers next in what should be a cracking match-up.
Bucs deliver complete game
Tampa did everything against the Packers. Their defense dominated Green Bay, pressuring Rodgers and forcing him to throw interceptions. On offense, Tom Brady and Ronald Jones played well but most interestingly Robert Gronkowski finally started making plays.
The legendary figure took a year away from the game before returning this season to link up with his former New England colleague. To this point Gronkowski had cut a peripheral figure, but no longer. The tight end made a number of receptions including one for a touchdown.
The Buccaneers could hardly have dominated the Packers more, with Matt LaFleur opting to pull Rodgers from the field in the final quarter to preserve the safety of his quarterback.
Tampa’s offense looks good, not great. Their defense, however, is a force to be reckoned with. Todd Bowles’ aggressive pass rush paid dividends in this crushing win.
The Brady era in Tampa got off to a stuttering start, perhaps this is the win that will ignite the Buccaneers.
Broncos defense halts Patriots
Denver squeezed the life out of the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots in a surprise victory on the road. Both teams failed to get their offense going, with field goals exchanged throughout.
The Patriots were shackled and forced to use trick plays with Julian Edelman falling into quarterback to generate yardage. Drew Lock’s poor decision making almost cost Denver at the end, throwing a speculative pass that was intercepted when the Broncos just needed to hold on to the ball.
Nevertheless, Denver’s defense deserves a huge amount of credit while the Patriots, who were hampered in terms of their preparation due to coronavirus, need to sharpen up quickly.
Are the Ravens a defensive team now?
The Ravens have traditionally had a strong defense. Last year, their run-heavy offense stole the show however, redressing the balance of power within the team.
This year, the defense once again looks the more formidable unit. In the Ravens’ win over the Eagles, they regularly pressured Carson Wentz, forcing him out of the pocket and to throw on the run.
Philadelphia made a late comeback which narrowed the gap on the scoreline but for large parts of the game it felt like an easy win for Baltimore.
The Ravens offense had its moments, notably from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is not at their best but still winning, the sign of a very good team.
Rivers delivers
Philip Rivers struggled in his opening games as a Colt. Questions were raised about his ability to perform as a starting quarterback at 38-years-old. Rivers responded in style this week.
It was not all plain sailing for the Colts who trailed the Bengals by 21 points, before staging an impressive comeback to win 31-27.
Rivers threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns. His ball placement was superb and the QB demonstrated his arm still possesses a deep threat.
The former Charger desperately needed an eye-catching performance and he delivered.
Philip Rivers was in complete control today for #Colts: pic.twitter.com/P4OFVZWnWH— Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) October 18, 2020
Vikings fall apart
This season is becoming increasingly painful for the Minnesota Vikings. Another week, and you guessed it, another loss. Perhaps Minnesota were victims to a Falcons side experiencing the ‘bounce’ of a head coach dismissal. They were also without star running back Dalvin Cook.
Yet Mike Zimmer’s Vikings team is meant to be built on a sturdy defense and it has been poor throughout this campaign, leaking points week after week.
Yes, they have had a tough schedule. Yes, they have just lost a couple of close games. However, Sunday’s defeat was not one of those games. Minnesota look well off the pace set by the Bears and the Packers. An unacceptable outcome given the talent on their roster.
Falcons and Texans liberated
Here we are in week six, with two head coach firings done. The Falcons certainly looked to be playing with freedom in a strong offensive showing against the Vikings. However, their offense has not been the issue this year.
More importantly, the Texans were looking like a proper team again. Watson was back to his elusive, dynamic self and quite frankly they should have beaten a very good Titans team. Romeo Crennel’s decision to go for a two point conversion, which would have taken them to an unassailable nine point lead, instead of the PAT proved costly. The two point conversion failed and when AJ Brown scored a last minute touchdown, the Titans only needed one point to take it to overtime. Tennessee did exactly that, then winning in overtime without Houston touching the ball.
Poor last minute decision making aside, the Texans looked a more cohesive unit and will be a handful for the remainder of the season.
49ers alive and kicking
San Francisco have had a tough injury-hit season which hit a new low last week when they were humbled by the Dolphins.
The 49ers went into the prime time match-up with the Rams as underdogs but came out on top after delivering a strong showing on both sides of the ball. A powerful first-half showing garnered a lead which was held onto after the break.
It was not scintillating from San Francisco but it was a desperately needed win nonetheless.