The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week six: Steelers confirm contender status while Buccaneers deliver complete performance

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) is greeted by teammates in the end zone after intercepting a pass buy Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and taking it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Steelers bring Browns down to earth

Heading into this divisional clash, the Browns were starting to gather momentum. They were 4-1 with some of their star names finally coming to the fore. Taking on the Steelers was always a tough assignment, but to be beaten so convincingly is a real disappointment for the Browns.

The Steelers dominated the entirety of the contest, finishing with a 38-7 victory which takes them to 5-0 for just the second time in their history. The last time they were in this position was 1978.

The Pittsburgh defense tormented Baker Mayfield, recording four sacks and picking off two interceptions while Chase Claypool once again performed for the Steelers offense.

Pittsburgh looks set to go deep into the season. Cleveland, not so much.

The Bears win again

The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers in a shoot-out between two teams playing beyond expectations. The Bears came out winners in a fairly close encounter, taking them to a remarkable 5-1 start.

But are the Bears any good? Well, it is hard to argue with their record, especially as they overcame a strong Bucs side and an in-form Panthers team. Their schedule has not been too tricky but at some point they deserve credit for their start to the campaign.

The decision to switch from Mitch Trubisky to Nick Foles seems to have been a smart one. The former Super Bowl MVP has brought a degree of composure to quarterback that Trubisky lacked.

More importantly in this game, the Bears defense delivered once more, pressuring and sacking Teddy Bridgewater, forcing turnovers at important moments. Chicago are undoubtedly a defensive team.

The Bears take on the Rams, the Saints, the Titans, the Vikings and the Packers in the next five games. Win a couple of those and they will be right in playoff contention.

The Titans deserve respect

Tennessee have endured a hugely interrupted season thus far due to coronavirus outbreaks on the team. For that reason, their performances on the field have slightly slipped under the radar.

On Sunday, they won a dramatic victory against the Texans in over-time after scoring a last-gap touchdown to salvage a draw in regular time.

Derrick Henry put in a truly great performance, including a 94 yard touchdown run, another rushing touchdown and a 52 yard reception to boot.

Despite facing an in-form Deshaun Watson, the Titans managed to get over the line, remaining unbeaten. They take on the Steelers next in what should be a cracking match-up.

Bucs deliver complete game

Tampa did everything against the Packers. Their defense dominated Green Bay, pressuring Rodgers and forcing him to throw interceptions. On offense, Tom Brady and Ronald Jones played well but most interestingly Robert Gronkowski finally started making plays.

The legendary figure took a year away from the game before returning this season to link up with his former New England colleague. To this point Gronkowski had cut a peripheral figure, but no longer. The tight end made a number of receptions including one for a touchdown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers could hardly have dominated the Packers more, with Matt LaFleur opting to pull Rodgers from the field in the final quarter to preserve the safety of his quarterback.

