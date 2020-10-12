The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week five: Cleveland gather momentum while Dallas suffer devastating setback

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after the Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. - AP

Scheduling nightmare emerges

Last week, coronavirus began to disrupt the league’s schedule, forcing postponements. More of the same occurred this week, with a number of fixtures rearranged to account for the cases of coronavirus suffered by the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.

Fixtures over the next six rounds have been rearranged and reshuffled, for which the league organisers deserve credit. The problem now is that there is little to no wiggle room if there are more Covid-19 outbreaks. Unfortunately, it seems inevitable there will be more cases and the NFL is quickly running out of opportunities to reschedule remaining games.

Alex Smith makes remarkable comeback

Smith suffered a horrific spate of complications following an injury suffered in November 2018. Following an initial leg break, Smith had 17 surgeries. He then suffered complications after an infection emerged. There was a genuine fear that the infection was a threat to his life with amputation also a very real possibility for a while.

The quarterback made Washington’s roster this year, initially as the third choice quarterback. After Ron Rivera decided to demote Dwayne Haskins from first to third choice, Smith was just one injury away from returning to the field. When Kyle Allen went down, Smith returned to the NFL after a two year absence. His return to play marks the culmination of a horrific ordeal.

The bravery Smith has shown to get back playing is beyond remarkable. Give that man the comeback player of the year award.

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. The Rams won 30-10.

It is time to respect the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders inflicted Kansas City Chiefs' first defeat for just under a year with a powerful offensive display. The Raiders put 40 points on the reigning champions, with Derek Carr throwing for over 300 yards including three touchdowns.

Jon Gruden identified that to beat the best offense in football, an aggressive game plan wad required. The Raiders executed it to perfection, with their defense making crucial stops late in the game, denying Patrick Mahomes the chance to salvage victory.

Las Vegas moved to three and two - including wins over the Saints and the Chiefs. On their day, the Raiders have proven they can beat anyone, finding consistency from week to week is their next challenge.

Philip Rivers fails to deliver

When Rivers moved to the Indianapolis Colts from the Chargers, the hope was that an elite offensive line would allow the veteran quarterback to undergo a renaissance following a poor campaign.

It just has not worked out like that. Rivers looks incredibly slow in the pocket and more importantly is making errors in terms of his decision making. He threw two interceptions in the defeat to Cleveland, with one displaying a worrying lack of judgement which ultimately cost his side a pick six. Rivers was also caught for a safety, electing to throw the ball away without an eligible receiver in sight.

Philip Rivers with a GIFT🎁



pic.twitter.com/XWjKVfrMbw



— PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2020

Rivers is providing minimal upside for the Colts right now. Could Jacoby Brissett replace him in the starting line-up?

Momentum is building for Cleveland

While Rivers struggled to perform, his opposite number Baker Mayfield delivered a competent performance to lead the Browns to a 4-1 start for first time since 1994. While two of their division rivals have also started well, with the Ravens and the Steelers both racking up wins on Sunday, the Browns are well and truly in the mix.

