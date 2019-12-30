The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week 17: 49ers clinch NFC honours and Patriots wave goodbye to the bye

Jimmy Garoppolo was once again efficient during San Francisco 49ers' defeat of Seattle Seahawks - FR159797 AP

So that’s it. The 2019 regular season is over and the play-off picture has been set in stone.

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles sealed their paths to the post-season in week 17, while the New England Patriots missed out on a bye for the first time in a decade and the Baltimore Ravens continued their march towards a potential Super Bowl.

Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from Sunday’s games...

San Francisco seal the deal

The San Francisco 49ers have their first NFC West title since 2012 after beating the Seattle Seahawks 26-21 on Sunday Night Football and securing their place as the No 1 seeds at 13-3. Jimmy Garoppolo was efficient – his key word for the season – in completing 18 of his 22 attempts for 285 yards, but the touchdowns all came on the ground. Raheem Mostert found the end zone twice and Deebo Samuel, who went over 100 yards receiving and is emerging as a genuine No 1, also hit the paint on a rushing score.

The Niners’ defense, which struck the fear of God into teams earlier in the season, only sacked Russell Wilson (25 of 40, 233 yards, two touchdowns) once, but they held Seattle to zero points in the first half, and the final score flattered a Seahawks team which only woke up in the fourth quarter. Marshawn Lynch’s return did yield a touchdown, but he only averaged 2.8 yards per carry from his 12 attempts.

Patriots say goodbye to the bye

Ryan Fitzpatrick was instrumental for Miami Dolphins in their victory over New England Patriots Credit: EPA

The New England Patriots will be playing on wild card weekend for the first time since 2009 after falling 27-24 to their bogey team, the Miami Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final minutes, capped by a Mike Gesicki touchdown, helping the Dolphins to a surprising 5-11 final record – terrible news for their draft pick, but a great sign for first-year head coach Brian Flores, the former Patriots staffer who has achieved well above expectations this year.

The Pats will play the Tennessee Titans next weekend and a defeat is absolutely on the cards given their form in the run-in. For once, New England don't look a post-season sure bet, especially with an offense that is misfiring on all cylinders and a defense which is not as elite as it once seemed.

Titans book their ticket

Derrick Henry grabbed himself three touchdowns with an impressive performance at NRG Stadium Credit: USA TODAY

The Tennessee Titans are heading to the play-offs and may just do a bit of damage while they are at is. Their 35-14 win over the weakened Houston Texans – sans Deshaun Watson – was as comfortable as it should have been, with Derrick Henry rushing for a whopping 211 yards and three touchdowns from his 32 attempts and Ryan Tannehill completing 13 of his 20 passes for 198 yards and two scores – one to AJ Brown, who went over 100 yards receiving once again – to put the icing on a fantastic season for the former Dolphins flop.

The Titans will take on the Patriots in Foxborough next weekend and stand an excellent chance of knocking the champs out if both teams’ form holds up into January. If you’re the sort of person who loves an outside bet the Titans are your Super Bowl pick.

Eagles take terrible NFC East

Boston Scott celebrates a touchdown for Philadelphia Eagles Credit: AP

The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East champions at just 9-7 after rampaging to a 34-17 win over the New York Giants. You may not have heard of Boston Scott before this weekend, but the running back found the end zone three times and went over 130 scrimmage yards as Philly’s heavily depleted offense got the job done. Whether they will be able to do the same in Seattle next weekend is a very different matter.

The Dallas Cowboys also won on Sunday, crushing the Washington Redskins 47-16, but it was too little too late for a Dallas team which has finished 8-8 – a shocking record for a team with so much talent on both sides of the ball. Given the Eagles’ injury struggles this division should have been a walk for the Cowboys, and it may finally be the end for Jason Garrett in Big D.

Ravens pick of the bunch

Robert Griffin III stepped up in the absence of his more illustrious team-mates Credit: AP

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the postseason looking like clearly the best team in football, as they destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chance of a heroic play-offs comeback with a 28-10 win. They did it without many of their offensive starters – including Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram – as the defense got the job done, holding Devlin Hodges to just nine completions and 95 yards from his 25 attempts along with a forced fumble and a safety.

Robert Griffin III and Gus Edwards did their best Jackson-Ingram impression, with the former rushing for 50 yards on eight carries and the latter going for 130 on 21. The main men will be back in a couple of weeks, when the Ravens will take on the Texans, Bills or Titans in Baltimore. It’s hard to see any of them turning over this elite outfit.

Chiefs seal the bye

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a week off thanks to the Patriots’ screw up and a 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers which sees them finish 12-4. It was not a flashy evening for Kansas City, as Patrick Mahomes finished with 174 passing yards, but Damien Williams (12 carries, 124 yards, two touchdowns) was a clear highlight, as was a defense which picked off Philip Rivers twice in what could be his final game as a Charger.

The Chiefs may be the only team in the AFC capable of stopping the Ravens, but they need Mahomes to be the best version of himself to do so. The reigning MVP has been a little quiet of late, but the time when the noise counts is right around the corner.

Packers take second seed

Detroit Lions and their head coach Matt Patricia (left) were sent packing by Matt LaFleur's Green Bay side Credit: USA TODAY

Another team who have earned a week off before beginning postseason action are the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Detroit Lions 23-20 to seal the No 2 seed in the NFC win a 13-3 record in Matt LaFleur’s first season in charge. The Packers had to come from 17-3 down and were helped by a killer David Blough interception which set up the drive which led to Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal as the clock ran to zero.

It’s fair to ask whether the Packers are as good as their impressive record – right now it feels like you’d back the Saints and Seahawks over them in the NFC – but with Aaron Rodgers under centre you can also see Green Bay making the trip to Miami in February.

Saints may be NFC’s best

The New Orleans Saints will have to play on wild card weekend, but are looking like the cream of the crop in the NFC after another impressive win, this time 42-10 over a dismal Carolina Panthers, who have little going for them outside of Christiam McCaffrey, who became just the third player in NFL history to go over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season.

Drew Brees had 253 yards and three touchdowns and Alvin Kamara also found the end zone twice on what was a breeze of a day for New Orleans. Carolina’s Will Grier completed just one of his eight passes and threw a pick before being hoiked for Kyle Allen, as Cam Newton’s return in Charlotte looked ever more likely. For Brees and the Saints it’s a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings next week, and Stefon Diggs’ Minneapolis Miracle will still be fresh in the memory. However, this time it will be in New Orleans, and the Saints look more than good enough to deal with an up and down Vikings outfit.

If you can’t take the heat, get out the Kitchens

Freddie Kitchens has been dismissed by Cleveland Browns Credit: AP

Freddie Kitchens is officially one and done in Cleveland, after the Browns fell 33-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals to seal a hugely disappointing 6-10 record in a season where many had them tipped for a Super Bowl run. The Browns’ offense actually had some of its best moments of the season, with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry both finding the end zone on pretty-looking scores, but Baker Mayfield also threw three touchdowns and the defense allowed Joe Mixon to go for 162 yards and two scores on 26 carries.

Patience will be short in Cleveland after a season with so much promise turned into yet another damp squib. They are unlikely to go for an untested head coach again – could Mike McCarthy’s return to coaching come in Cleveland next year?

Boone arrives a week late

Mike Boone was the most-started running back in week 16’s fantasy match-ups – most people’s Super Bowls – and he let everyone down. They will be wishing he had trotted out this week’s performance, after he went for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 21-19 defeat for the back-up Minnesota Vikings to the Chicago Bears.

The result is unimportant for a Vikings team which was already locked into the No 6 seed in the NFC. The bigger question is whether Mitchell Trubisky, who had another hit and miss game, is back as Chicago’s quarterback next season. The smart decision would be to cut their losses, but getting rid of a first-round pick is never easy.