The 10 biggest snubs from the 2017 MLB All-Star Game

With the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star rosters just about finalized, the real debates can begin. While the All-Star rosters fit more than the typical 25 players, there are bound to be some tough snubs each season. This year is no different.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of the players who were slighted the most this year. One important caveat, we’re not including those involved in the Final Vote. It should go without saying that Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who is hitting .388, belongs in the game. Same with Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who is still one of the best players in baseball.

No, these players didn’t even get that far. While there’s a good chance many will get selected to the contest once others drop out, some will still be passed over in favor of lesser players. For now, they’ll need a little luck if they want to take the trip to Miami.

View photos Lorenzo Cain’s all-around game makes him worthy of an All-Star nod. (AP Photo) More

AMERICAN LEAGUE SNUBS

Lorenzo Cain, OF, Kansas City Royals

Cain’s .286/.359/.449 slash line isn’t otherworldly, but it’s his all-around game that makes him a strong candidate for the All-Star team. In 329 plate appearances, Cain has belted 10 home runs, and is on pace for a career-high in the category. He’s also stolen 15 bases, and hasn’t been caught once. But, perhaps most importantly, Cain gets solid marks for his exceptional defense in center. That’s been a big factor behind his 2.4 fWAR, which ties him for 10th among all AL position players.

Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angeles Angels

You can’t mention defense and exclude Simmons. The 27-year-old has once again been one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. But this season, his bat has shown some life. Simmons is hitting .281/.335/.431, with nine home runs, over 343 plate appearances. His wRC+, an advanced stat that measures a player’s offensive contributions, is a career-high 109. That means Simmons’ offense has been nine percent better than the average player this year. Combine that with his elite defense, and you’ve got an extremely valuable player at one of the most important positions on the field.

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees

Honestly, you could give this to Gardner or his teammate Aaron Hicks. While Hicks actually has the higher fWAR, Gardner has received roughly 100 more plate appearances, so we’re giving him the nod. Hicks, however, does deserve acknowledgement. Gardner, 33, has seen his power surge this season. He’s already hit 15 home runs, and is just two off his career-high. He’s also played solid defense, which has contributed to a strong 2.4 fWAR.

Carlos Carrasco, SP, Cleveland Indians

The 30-year-old Carrasco has never made an All-Star Game, and that’s a shame. Over the past four seasons, he’s posted a 3.27 ERA, with 609 strikeouts over 561 2/3 innings. One of the reasons he’s been left off the All-Star team in the past has been injuries. This year, however, Carrasco has stayed relatively healthy. His 3.50 ERA ranks 10th in the AL. His 103 strikeouts tie him with Lance McCullers Jr. for seventh in the league.

Chris Devenski, RP, Houston Astros

Middle relievers get no respect. How else can you explain Devenski’s snub? The 26-year-old has exploded onto the scene this year, posting a 2.23 ERA over 48 1/3 innings. He’s done that while being a workhorse out of the bullpen. Devenski is tied for the AL lead in innings pitched among relievers. He’s having a throwback season, and could be one of the few relievers in recent history to get to 100 innings without making a start. Oh, and his 35.9 percent strikeout rate ranks 12th among AL relievers. His 1.7 fWAR ranks third, behind Andrew Miller and Craig Kimbrel, among AL relievers. There may be no bigger All-Star snub than Devenski.

View photos Roberto Osuna is once again having a fantastic season. (AP Photo) More

Read More