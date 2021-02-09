The 10 biggest salary cap hits for the Steelers in 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
When it comes to the salary cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the best teams in the NFL at manipulating the numbers to keep their roster paid and maintain a competitive football team.
However, this offseason will be different. COVID-19 cut heavily into team revenues and this means the Steelers are going to have to really work hard to even field a competitive team this season. Part of this situation is because the Steelers have created a very top-heavy salary structure. Here are the top 10 biggest hits for the season for 2021.
QB Ben Roethlisberger-$41.25 million
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
CB Joe Haden-$15.575 million
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
DL Stephon Tuitt-$14.94 million
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
DT Cam Heyward-$14.55 million
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
C Maurkice Pouncey-$14.475 million
Gene J. Puskar)
CB Steven Nelson-$14.42 million
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
G David DeCastro-$14.297 million
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
LB T.J. Watt-$10.09 million
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
TE Eric Ebron-$8.5 million
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
LB Vince Williams-$7.03 million
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1
1