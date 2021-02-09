The 10 biggest salary cap hits for the Steelers in 2021

When it comes to the salary cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the best teams in the NFL at manipulating the numbers to keep their roster paid and maintain a competitive football team.

However, this offseason will be different. COVID-19 cut heavily into team revenues and this means the Steelers are going to have to really work hard to even field a competitive team this season. Part of this situation is because the Steelers have created a very top-heavy salary structure. Here are the top 10 biggest hits for the season for 2021.

QB Ben Roethlisberger-$41.25 million

CB Joe Haden-$15.575 million

DL Stephon Tuitt-$14.94 million

DT Cam Heyward-$14.55 million

C Maurkice Pouncey-$14.475 million

CB Steven Nelson-$14.42 million

G David DeCastro-$14.297 million

LB T.J. Watt-$10.09 million

TE Eric Ebron-$8.5 million

LB Vince Williams-$7.03 million

