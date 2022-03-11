10 biggest salary cap hits for Bears in 2022 after Khalil Mack trade

The Chicago Bears made a massive move in trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection.

It also allows for more salary cap flexibility, especially in 2023, as Chicago will have an additional $28.5 million in cap space bringing their current 2023 cap space to $121 million.

Where things currently stand after the Mack trade, the Bears are expected to have roughly $30 million in camp space in 2022, which is the seventh most in the NFL. But there are still some moves on the way from new general manager Ryan Poles.

There are still other players with some pretty substantial cap hits heading into 2022, some of whom could be potential cap casualties or on the trade block.

Here’s a look at the 10 biggest cap hits on the books for the Bears in 2022, after the Mack trade.

DE Robert Quinn - $17.14 million

Robert Quinn now has the highest salary cap hit in 2022 — with $17.14 million. Quinn broke Richard Dent’s single-season sack record with the Bears, tallying 18.5 total sacks in 16 games, and his trade value has never been higher. Could Poles also deal Quinn?

Potential cap casualty? Not likely. Not only is Quinn coming off a Pro Bowl season and his dead cap hit of $12.71 million makes it unlikely, but Quinn is the top pass rusher now with Mack gone. Now a trade on the other hand…maybe.

S Eddie Jackson - $15.09 million

Eddie Jackson now carries the second-largest cap hit with $15.09 million in the second year of his four-year extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time. Unfortunately, Jackson’s play hasn’t mirrored his contract, and he could certainly be cut or traded down the line.

Potential cap casualty? Probably not. Jackson’s dead cap hit of $18.56 million is now the largest on the team. But post-June 1, that drops to $9 million in dead money. Still not ideal. Although, with Poles clearing house, you never know.

OL Cody Whitehair - $12.3 million

Cody Whitehair will have the third-biggest cap hit in 2022 at $12.3 million, which is a significant increase from his $5.2 cap hit in 2021. It doesn’t help that Whitehair is coming off the worst season of his career. So he’s going to need to find a way to right the ship in 2022.

Potential cap casualty? Maybe, but it doesn’t seem likely as Whitehair carries a $12.51 million dead cap hit. But his cap hit would only by $4.2 million post-June 1, so there’s a possible out.

NT Eddie Goldman - $11.8 million

Eddie Goldman is entering the third year of his four-year contract extension, where he carries the fourth-highest cap hit of $11.8 million in 2022. It doesn’t help that Goldman is coming off his worst year with the Bears.

Potential cap casualty? Absolutely. At this point, it’s an expectation. While Goldman’s dead cap hit is $5.2 million, that drops to roughly $3 million post-June 1.

QB Nick Foles - $10.7 million

Quarterback Nick Foles served as the third-string quarterback last season, mostly because his contract made it difficult to part ways with him. Foles carries a $10.7 million cap hit in 2022, which is more than starter Justin Fields.

Potential cap casualty? Not likely. Foles’ contract is the reason he remained on the roster last year and why he’ll likely serve as Fields’ backup in 2022. Foles’ dead cap hit is $7.67 million, where the only out would be if they could find a trade partner.

LB Roquan Smith - $9.74 million

Roquan Smith carries the sixth-highest cap hit on the roster at $9.74 million, but he’s been worth the money. Smith has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers and a valuable leader on this defense.

Potential cap casualty? Nope. Not happening. Smith is actually poised for a contract extension.

RB Tarik Cohen - $5.75 million

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year contract extension last year, but he’s only played in three games over the last two seasons due to his torn ACL. With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert holding down the fort at running back, Cohen’s current $5.75 million cap hit isn’t ideal.

Potential cap casualty? It’s definitely possible. Cohen would make the most sense as a post-June 1 cut, where his dead cap hit would be $1.75 million and would save the Bears $4 million in cap space.

ILB Danny Trevathan - $5.72 million

Danny Trevathan carries the Bears’ eighth-highest cap hit with $5.72 million in 2022. Which if he was the Trevathan of old wouldn’t be a problem. But he’s injury prone and is on the wrong side of 30.

Potential cap casualty? It’s definitely a possibility. If the new Bears GM were to part ways him, he’d likely be a post-June 1 cut. He’d have a dead cap hit of $2.4 million and would save Chicago $3.5 million in cap space.

QB Justin Fields - $4.29 million

Justin Fields now has the ninth-highest cap hit for the Bears this offseason at $4.29 million, which is a freaking bargain. That’s the beauty of having a quarterback on a rookie deal.

Potential cap casualty? Not happening. The Bears have a quarterback on a rookie contract, which is a very good position for Poles to be in as he rebuilds the roster.

DE Mario Edwards - $4.2 million

Mario Edwards now rounds out the top 10 biggest cap hits for the Bears entering the 2022 offseason at $4.2 million. Edwards has served as key depth on the defensive line, and he’s now a top reserve at defensive end behind Quinn and Trevis Gipson.

Potential cap casualty? Perhaps. At this point, it’s clear that Poles is building a roster for the future, and Edwards’ $4.2 million cap hit could be reason to part ways. But Edwards’ $3.8 million in dead money makes it unlikely as a pre-June 1 cut.

