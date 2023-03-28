10 biggest Patriots salary cap hits with new player contracts in 2023

The New England Patriots have reloaded their roster through free agency in an effort to wash the stink off from the 2022 season.

Whether they’re successful or not remains to be seen, but coach Bill Belichick is leaving no stone unturned with a real opportunity in front of him to change the ugly narrative surrounding the team.

One way to do that is beefing up the same offense that sputtered and ultimately collapsed under pressure last season. So Belichick went out and added playmakers like wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back James Robinson.

On the defensive side of the ball, which was clearly a strength for the team, he kept the unit mostly intact. This was all done without breaking the bank and also leaving room to make even more moves down the line.

Taking the newest contracts into consideration, here are the 10 biggest salary cap hits for the Patriots in 2023.

Matt Judon

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Cap hit: $18.1 million

Hunter Henry

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cap hit: $15.5 million

Trent Brown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $12.25 million

Davon Godchaux

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $10.5 million

Deatrich Wise

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $8.7 million

David Andrews

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $6.99 million

Kendrick Bourne

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $6.87 million

DeVante Parker

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $6.2 million

Jonathan Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $6.19 million

Ja'whaun Bentley

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $5.05 million

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire