10 biggest Patriots salary cap hits with new player contracts in 2023
The New England Patriots have reloaded their roster through free agency in an effort to wash the stink off from the 2022 season.
Whether they’re successful or not remains to be seen, but coach Bill Belichick is leaving no stone unturned with a real opportunity in front of him to change the ugly narrative surrounding the team.
One way to do that is beefing up the same offense that sputtered and ultimately collapsed under pressure last season. So Belichick went out and added playmakers like wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back James Robinson.
On the defensive side of the ball, which was clearly a strength for the team, he kept the unit mostly intact. This was all done without breaking the bank and also leaving room to make even more moves down the line.
Taking the newest contracts into consideration, here are the 10 biggest salary cap hits for the Patriots in 2023.
Matt Judon
Nick Grace/Getty Images
Cap hit: $18.1 million
Hunter Henry
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Cap hit: $15.5 million
Trent Brown
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $12.25 million
Davon Godchaux
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $10.5 million
Deatrich Wise
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $8.7 million
David Andrews
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $6.99 million
Kendrick Bourne
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $6.87 million
DeVante Parker
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $6.2 million
Jonathan Jones
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $6.19 million
Ja'whaun Bentley
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $5.05 million
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]