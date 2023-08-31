10 biggest ‘dead money’ hits counting against Broncos’ salary cap in 2023

The Denver Broncos have a healthy salary cap situation going into the 2023 NFL season, but it’s not a perfect situation.

Denver has more than $11 million worth of “dead money” counting against their cap, according to OverTheCap.com. The most common example of dead money is when a player no longer on the team still has a cap hit.

If, for example, a player signs a three-year deal with a $3 million signing bonus, that bonus would be prorated as $1 million cap hits per year over three seasons. If that player was then cut after one year, he would still have $1 million cap hits in each of the next two seasons despite no longer being on the team.

Here is a quick look at the ten players no longer on the Broncos’ roster who will have the biggest dead money salary cap hits in 2023.

OL Graham Glasgow: $3,000,000

Jacob Martin: $1,000,000

K.J. Hamler: $687,661

Michael Ojemudia: $253,890

Jamar Johnson: $155,112

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire