Georgia’s dominant 65-7 national championship game victory over TCU made history. The Dawgs’ massive win is not only the largest margin of victory in a national championship game, but it is also the largest margin of victory in ANY bowl game.

There have been some massive margins of victory in bowl games in the past, but two of the biggest wins came during the 2023 bowl season. Additionally, six of the 10 biggest margins of victory have come in the past decade.

What are the 10 biggest blowouts in bowl game history?

No. 1: Georgia 65, TCU 7 (2023)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia earned the biggest win in bowl history in the 2022 national championship game against TCU. The Horned Frogs were a trendy upset pick, but Georgia dominated in every phase of the game.

No. 2 (tied): LSU 63, Purdue 7 (2023)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

First year head coach Brian Kelly and LSU dominated Purdue in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. The Tigers faced a Purdue team that just lost its head coach.

No. 2 (tied): Army 70, Houston 14 (2018)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Army crushed Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl. Army entered the game with a 10-2 record and convincingly defeated the Cougars. At the time, it was tied for the largest margin of victory in bowl history.

No. 2 (tied): Tulsa 63, Bowling Green 7 (2008)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane dominated the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2008 GMAC Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Tulsa jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead in their huge win.

No. 5: Alabama 61, Syracuse 6 (1953)

Green Bay Packer head coach Vince Lombardi found a legendary NFL player in former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr. Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette

The 1953 Orange Bowl was an absolute blowout. Alabama freshman quarterback Bart Starr saw some action in the Crimson Tide’s big win over Syracuse.

No. 6: Texas A&M 65, BYU 14 (1990)

Texas A&M came to play in the 1990 Holiday Bowl. BYU Heisman winning quarterback Ty Detmer could not keep pace with the Aggie’s offensive attack.

No. 7 (tied): Auburn 63, Purdue 14 (2018)

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers gains yards in the third quarter of the Music City Bowl Dec. 28, 2018 at Nissan Stadium. Mark Zaleski /Tennessean.com

Auburn piled up the points against Purdue in the 2018 Music City Bowl. The Tigers capped off a 8-5 season under Gus Malzahn that does not seem so bad these days.

No. 7 (tied): Nebraska 66, Northwestern 17 (2000)

Quarterback Eric Crouch, Tom Beveridge and Troy Hassebroek of Nebraska celebrate Crouch’s touchdown run against Northwestern. Harry How/ALLSPORT

Nebraska won the 2000 Alamo Bowl with ease against Northwestern. The Cornhuskers had a dominant run the 1990s and still had a lot of talent on their roster in 2000.

No. 9: Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7 (2015)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin and quarterback Brett Rypien won the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl in blowout fashion against Northern Illinois.

No. 10 Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3 (2017)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Atlantic and star running back Devin Singletary crushed Akron in the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl. FAU capped off a 10-3 season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire