The 10 biggest 2021 salary-cap hits for the Bills
The Bills were never expected to be big spenders early in the 2021 NFL free agency period. That’s the territory that comes with re-signing your three biggest pending free agents prior to the market opening.
That, plus a salary cap that fell from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5M this season due to COVID-19 keeping fans out of stadium last year.
Still, there are salary cap hit to be accounted for in Buffalo in 2021. Here are the 10 biggest ones currently for the Bills next season:
10. OL Mitch Morse
Bills center Mitch Morse (Gannett photo)
Cap hit: $7.35M
9. WR Cole Beasley
Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cap hit: $7.4M
8. DT Star Lotulelei
Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $7.6M
7. S Jordan Poyer
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Cap hit: $7.9M
6. LB Matt Milano
Matt Milano #58 of the Bills. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cap hit: $8M
5. DE Mario Addison
Bills defensive end Mario Addison. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $8.2M
4. DE Jerry Hughes
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Cap hit: $9.5M
3. OL Dion Dawkins
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Cap hit: $11.4M
2, WR Stefon Diggs
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Cap hit: $13.008M
1. CB Tre'Davious White
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Cap hit: $14.05M
*** All cap figures come via Spotrac.
