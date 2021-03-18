The 10 biggest 2021 salary-cap hits for the Bills

The Bills were never expected to be big spenders early in the 2021 NFL free agency period. That’s the territory that comes with re-signing your three biggest pending free agents prior to the market opening.

That, plus a salary cap that fell from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5M this season due to COVID-19 keeping fans out of stadium last year.

Still, there are salary cap hit to be accounted for in Buffalo in 2021. Here are the 10 biggest ones currently for the Bills next season:

10. OL Mitch Morse

Bills center Mitch Morse (Gannett photo)

Cap hit: $7.35M

9. WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cap hit: $7.4M

8. DT Star Lotulelei

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $7.6M

7. S Jordan Poyer

Bills free safety Jordan Poyer. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cap hit: $7.9M

6. LB Matt Milano

Matt Milano #58 of the Bills. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cap hit: $8M

5. DE Mario Addison

Bills defensive end Mario Addison. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $8.2M

4. DE Jerry Hughes

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cap hit: $9.5M

3. OL Dion Dawkins

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Cap hit: $11.4M

2, WR Stefon Diggs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cap hit: $13.008M

1. CB Tre'Davious White

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $14.05M

*** All cap figures come via Spotrac.

