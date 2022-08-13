10 big takeaways from the Eagles 24-21 loss to the Jets in preseason opener

After months of waiting, the Eagles returned to Lincoln Financial Field with an upgraded roster and growing expectations in the NFC.

In their annual turnpike battle, Philadelphia hosted the New York Jets. It gave glimpses of a high-powered passing offense and an athletic defense capable of causing turnovers and panic in opposing backfields.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to a Jalen Hurts connection with Dallas Goedert and Kyzir White setting up another score with an early interception of Jets second-year star Zach Wilson.

Wilson would eventually leave the game after suffering a knee injury, and Jets brass is awaiting word on the severity of his injury.

Philadelphia will prepare for joint practices and a preseason matchup with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

With the team off until Monday, here are ten takeaways from the preseason opener.

Josh Jobe is a player to watch

New York Jets’ Tyler Conklin is brought down with the ball by Philadelphia Eagles’ Josh Jobe, bottom, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The second team secondary consisted of Zech McPhearson at one cornerback spot and Alabama rookie Josh Jobe.

Jobe finished the game with five tackles and was around the ball all night.

Jalen Hurts perfect

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts started the game 3-3 and finished 6-6 for 80-yards and one touchdown during his highly efficient drive.

Hurts looked sharp and locked in.

Jordan Davis made an impression

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis made a strong impression upon his debut. Busted through a double team and chased Zach Wilson, moved the pocket, slowed a ball carrier, and looked the body-moving part against Jets' starting OL. https://t.co/4F4snA6J1U — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 13, 2022

Davis and running mate Nakobe Dean were active from the start, and the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle flexed his athleticism on a play in which he chased Zach Wilson down.

Conner McGovern (60) and Laken Tomlinson (78) have combined for 171 NFL starts. Tomlinson who tried to come over and help is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. Eagles rookie Jordan Davis did this AND finished the play. pic.twitter.com/NBgz54hQZl — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) August 13, 2022

Cam Jurgens is Jason Kelce 2.0?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jurgens can pull and move like a more athletic version of Kelce.

Cam Jurgens is putting on a show in his first NFL action. Forget the viral clip, he's been phenomenal today.#Eaglespic.twitter.com/QCN0Ve8iYd — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 13, 2022

Tarron Jackson a pass rusher to watch

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jackson has put himself in the mix to see plentiful snaps as an edge rusher.

Tarron Jackson has had an awesome camp and has had a good game so far tonight. He is close to locking up a roster spot. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 13, 2022

Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis combo

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The two former Bulldog teammates will feed off one another for years to come.

Jordan Davis & Nakobe Dean working just like the UGA days 💪

pic.twitter.com/f7MM0uIrUP — PFF (@PFF) August 13, 2022

Eagles starting defense is stout

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles starting defensive unit was solid even without Javon Hargrave. In 11 plays, Philadelphia’s first-team unit allowed 11-yards and secured one Kyzir White interception to spark an early lead.

Once an Achilles heel, the Eagles linebackers are as fast as any unit in the NFL.

Zach Pascal gives the Eagles size

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A big and physical wide receiver, Pascal will be a factor for Nick Sirianni and this Eagles offense.

The former Colts wide receiver logged two catches for 41-yards, including one 32-yard reception.

Jason Huntley impressed

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell sidelined, Huntley led the Eagles with 16-carries for 48-yards and a touchdown running behind the second and third units.

Huntley also hauled in four catches for 39 yards.

Random Notes

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brandon Graham looked solid in his return, while Reed Blankenship is a player to watch at safety after logging eight total tackles.

Josiah Scott also seems to have an inside track on a roster spot.

Reid Sinnett has outplayed Gardner Minshew through two weeks, but he was average against the Jets, going 9-17 for 81-yards and a touchdown. Sinnett was also sacked three times but made plays with his legs.

