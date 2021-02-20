10 big named Philadelphia Eagles who could become salary cap casualties this offseason

The NFL salary cap is set to take a huge dip and despite the new cap floor being $180 million, the rebuilding Eagles have some work to do.

Per OverTheCap, the Eagles ($50M) and Saints ($70M) have the most work to do.

Here are 10 big named Eagles who could be impacted by the cap.

Release Zach Ertz, tight end -- Cap savings: $4.7 million

Ertz could be on the next plane to Indianapolis, and it works for both parties. Ertz has one year left on his deal and counts $12.5 million against the cap if he's still on the team. Release Ertz with a post-June designation would save the Eagles $8.7 million.

Release Malik Jackson, defensive tackle -- Cap savings: $7 million.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) fumbles the ball as he runs from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc, bottom, which was recovered by defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97)

The Eagles already took steps to release Jackson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery by adjusting their contracts. A post-June 1 designation changes his cap number from $12.6 million to $5.6 million, saving $7 million off the cap this year.

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiverCap savings: $3.2 million

Alshon Jeffery (17) makes a catch in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)

Jeffery's cap charge goes from $11 million to $7.8 million for 2021. Jeffery had just 6 receptions for 115 yards in seven games last season.

Marquise Goodwin, wide receiver

Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin opted out of last season. Goodwin provides the Eagles cap relief by releasing him there is no guaranteed money in his deal for 2021. Cap savings: $4.3 million.

Jason Kelce, center -- retires

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) and center Jason Kelce (62)

The move would be more about Kelce walking away than the Eagles releasing the legend, and with Carson Wentz traded and Zach Ertz likely to follow, things could get complicated. Kelce has contemplated retirement over the last few seasons before deciding to return. If Kelce retires, the Eagles could restructure his contract to the league minimum in a manner that the Saints are with Drew Brees. It would save the Eagles about $4.3 million this season.

OT Andre Dillard Trade

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77)

The value won't be high for the former first-round pick, who has only started four games in two seasons, but Jordan Mailata is stout, athletic, and a giant at left tackle, that the Eagles should invest in. Dillard will be coming off a bicep injury, and he could use a fresh start.

Trade Darius Slay

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24)

It's not likely, but Slay left the Lions because he wanted to play for a winner and he's now 30-years old, with a big contract and Super Bowl aspirations. Slay was good in 2020 and carries a cap hit of $15.75 million in 2021 and the Eagles would save $6 million in cap space by trading him while leaving nearly $10 million in dead money.

Fletcher Cox -- Post June 1 Cut

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91)

Cox has been the subject of trade rumors and the Eagles would save $16 million by releasing Cox with a post-June 1 designation. Cox made his sixth straight Pro Bowl in 2020, and he still shows stretches of being an elite defensive tackle. Over the past two seasons, Cox has 10 sacks and 19 quarterback hits combined. Cox will count $23,879,939 against the cap in 2021, and $23,779,939 in 2022, the last year of his deal, plus an additional $6.5 million of dead money after his contract ends.

Brandon Graham -- Post June 1 Cut -- $13 million saved

Graham logged 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 16 games in 2020, finally notching his first Pro Bowl nod. The Eagles are facing a difficult salary cap situation, and the young coaching staff will need a solid veteran to lean on. Relationships in the NFL can impact legacy’s and Graham deserves to finish his career in Philadelphia, but he may not.

Cut, Post June 1 Cut, or Trade Derek Barnett

Cap savings $10,051,000 per OVER THE CAP If Graham stays then Barnett should go, especially with the development of defensive end, Josh Sweat. Barnett had strong moments in 2020 but still finished with just 5.5 sacks in 13 games, bringing his career sack total to 19.5 in four seasons. Barnett is still only 24 years old, but the Eagles are set to embark on a rebuild and the former first-round pick has the look of a cap casualty. Barnett’s $10,051,000 salary isn’t guaranteed until the first day of the new league year, so the Eagles will either pay him, release him and save $10 million, extend him and save $7 million in space or trade him.

