Here are the 10 best WNC running backs during the 2023 football season after six games

Running back may be the deepest position group out of any in Western North Carolina. This list is led by four Smoky Mountain Conference rushers but includes players from five different conferences.

Here are the top 10 running backs in WNC football so far in 2023, listed alphabetically by school. Statistics provided by MaxPreps.

Dalton Rose, Andrews: Through six games, Rose has rushed for 744 yards and 11 touchdowns. His season-best performance saw him record 278 yards on the ground against East Henderson.

Hezzie Rudisill, Hendersonville: The junior has rushed for 770 yards through six games, including a season-best 315 yards in a loss to Polk County. Rudisill has scored five touchdowns.

Levi Shelton, Madison: Shelton has rushed for 623 yards, averaging five yards per carry. He has two 100-yard rushing performances, including a 200-yard game, and rushed for 99 yards in Madison's first win of the year over Rosman.

Chase Duncan, Mitchell: Duncan has been steady and reliable all season for the Mountaineers, averaging 16 rushes per game. The senior has run for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns for Mitchell (6-1).

Hunter Stalcup, Murphy: Stalcup has 681 rushing yards for Murphy. The senior's rushes have resulted in 12 touchdowns, and Stalcup has rushed for 100 yards in five of the first six games for the Bulldogs (5-1).

Loreynzo Sanchez, Polk County: The Wolverines' sophomore running back has racked up 644 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He's rushed for over 100 yards in all four games since increasing his workload by nearly 12 carries a game.

Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: Adams has 703 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. The senior has rushed for 100 yards in four of five Robbinsville wins and ran for 97 yards in the fifth.

PJ Deshauteurs, Roberson: Deshauteurs' carries have been limited, but the senior has been gaining yards at a stellar rate of 16.9 yards per carry. Deshauteurs has 439 yards and six touchdowns.

Josh Collins, Swain County: Collins is the leading rusher in the run-heavy Smoky Mountain Conference. The senior has run for 1,078 yards in six games, the 13th best total in the state, including 341 yards against Tuscola and 262 against Madison. Collins has 11 rushing touchdowns.

Carson Dimsdale, West Henderson: Dimsdale is second in Western North Carolina in rushing yards with 1,059 through seven games for the undefeated Falcons. The senior has 18 rushing touchdowns and more games with more than 230 rushing yards (two) than games with less than 100 (one).

